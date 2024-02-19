"It blows my mind" - WWE Hall of Famer shocked that John Laurinaitis turned on Vince McMahon amid lawsuit

The recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE itself has turned the wrestling world on its head. In the wake of Laurinaitis turning on his former boss, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW manager Jake "The Snake" Roberts was, for a change, at a loss for words.

Vince McMahon is being sued by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant, who alleged that the former Executive Chairman engaged in sex trafficking, among other unsavory things. John Laurinaitis served under McMahon as Head of Talent Relations from 2021-2022 but had been involved with the company in different capacities since 2001.

Johnny Ace's lawyer recently released a statement claiming that Laurinaitis denied the allegations and that he was a victim himself. Speaking on the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast, legendary wrestler Jake Roberts said that Laurinaitis's turn on McMahon blew his mind:

"It blows my mind ... It sounds to me like he might be trying to protect his b**t," said Roberts.

Johnny Ace's connection to Vince McMahon is well known, but it seems that Roberts didn't know the former Head of Talent Relations very well. However, he was acquainted with Laurinaitis's brother, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Joseph Laurinaitis, aka Road Warrior Animal.

"I wasn't around him at all. No. Not at all. So, I met him a couple of times later on after I [had] already left the WWF/WWE, but I was never around him," said the Hall of Famer. "But I knew his brother. He was a character." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

AEW's Matt Hardy opens up about allegations against Vince McMahon

Matt Hardy is competing alongside his brother Jeff in All Elite Wrestling these days, but the former WWE Superstar took the time to address the lawsuit against Vince McMahon on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

Hardy expressed dismay at the allegations and claimed that if they end up being true, it could really tarnish the former CEO's legacy:

"Obviously shocking, sad to hear. After working with Vince [McMahon] so long, you'd want to think that, you know, when he's ready to wind down his career and eventually retire that hopefully he ends up going out on a good note and is appreciated but, I feel like this was just the opposite, worst-case scenario... If - once again, these things are all alleged, but when he has his day in court, depending on how things turn out, this can really, really tarnish his legacy and be damaging overall to WWE," said Hardy.

Vince McMahon resigned from his duties as Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings shortly after the lawsuit was filed, but the full ramifications of the allegations haven't become clear just yet.

