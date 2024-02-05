AEW star on Vince McMahon allegations: "This can really, really tarnish his legacy and be damaging overall to WWE"

A major AEW star shared his thoughts on the allegations against Vince McMahon, reflecting on its effects on WWE's brand.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant recently filed a lawsuit against the company, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. She accused McMahon of s*x trafficking and more, which led to the former Chairman later stepping down from all his roles in the promotion and has denied any wrongdoing in response to the latest lawsuit.

In a conversation with Jon Alba on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran spoke about accusations of s*x trafficking and various acts of misconduct brought against Vince McMahon and other executives of the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the subject, Matt Hardy voiced his opinions regarding the unpleasant revelations and the end of McMahon's career. He added that the allegations might tarnish the legacy of WWE as a promotion.

"Obviously shocking, sad to hear. After working with Vince [McMahon] so long, you'd want to think that, you know, when he's ready to wind down his career and eventually retire that hopefully he ends up going out on a good note and is appreciated but, I feel like this was just the opposite, worst-case scenario... If - once again, these things are all alleged, but when he has his day in court, depending on how things turn out, this can really, really tarnish his legacy and be damaging overall to WWE," said Hardy. [From 01:06 to 01:43]

The former ECW World Champion was last seen in action on the first Rampage of 2024, teaming up with his brother Jeff Hardy and Mark Briscoe to defeat the trio of the Butcher, the Blade, and Kip Sabian.

AEW star Matt Hardy said that he will no longer take risky bumps

Top AEW talent Matt Hardy is a legend of professional wrestling. His unmatched work in the tag team division alongside his brother Jeff has garnered him respect from fans and critics alike.

Although The Hardys are most famous for their daredevil antics and high-risk maneuvers, the former IMPACT World Champion has decided to refrain from taking risky bumps.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 49-year-old star commented on changing his wrestling style to a cleaner and safer one to protect his body from further wear and tear.

Hardy has participated in several unsafe spots during his AEW run, including a nasty fall during his match against Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out 2020.

"I feel like one of the important things is that I am aware, so that allows me to still do things to protect myself. Like, I don’t take crazy bumps on my head. These AEW fans, you know, if they’re looking for me to go out there and take this high angle bump on my head, I’m just not gonna do it. I wrestle a solid, clean match. That’s what I do, but I do protect myself," said Hardy.

Hardy further cited wanting to be around his children as his motivation for adopting a more careful approach to his work.

"I mean, I have more than sacrificed so much of myself for the pro wrestling business. It’s my job to go out there, and I’m an entertainer more than an athlete in this day and age. I can still go out there and do my thing, but I’m not going to take things that are risky, and something that I think could hurt me bad because I need to be around as long as I can possibly be for my kids."

