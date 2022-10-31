"It is a cheap [CM] Punk recast" - Twitter erupts with mixed reactions to Jon Moxley's feud against popular AEW star ahead of Full Gear 2022

The wrestling world recently reacted to the underwhelming booking of Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship feud against MJF.
The Salt of the Earth made his All Elite Wrestling return during the Casino Ladder Match at All Out, winning the contest as the 'joker.' He confronted CM Punk after his world title victory, seemingly teasing a major feud between the two stars.
However, the Straight Edge Superstar was stripped of the AEW World Championship following his infamous tirade and 'Brawl Out' incident. Jon Moxley regained the world title in the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, and MJF has had him in his sights ever since.
The two have been involved in multiple promo segments, and The Salt of the Earth even teased cashing in on his poker chip following Moxley's AEW World Title bout against Hangman Page. But he decided against doing so and instead challenged The Purveyor of Violence at Full Gear 2022.
The latest edition of Dynamite saw MJF seemingly turn face after he and Jon Moxley were viciously attacked by The Firm. Wrestling fans have taken to Twitter to express their opinions on the world title feud, and below are some of the reactions to the same:
Konnan was not impressed with The Firm attacking Jon Moxley and MJF on AEW Dynamite
While speaking on the latest edition of Keepin' It 100, Konnan said Jon Moxley and MJF could have carried out the world title feud without the involvement of The Firm. He also added that the faction's members came off as "jabronis" during the segment.
"Why bro? If Moxley and MJF already have enough heat, they're gonna have good promos, they're gonna have a good match. Why are you sticking these guys [The Firm] in here? They all come off as jabronis. There was no heat, which is, well I'm sure they didn't expect that and it felt unnecessary and forced. You know what I'm saying? I thought that was very badly done," Konnan said.
It will be interesting to see what twists and turns Tony Khan has planned for the top two stars in the upcoming weeks of AEW programming.
