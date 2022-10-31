"It is a cheap [CM] Punk recast" - Twitter erupts with mixed reactions to Jon Moxley's feud against popular AEW star ahead of Full Gear 2022

The wrestling world recently reacted to the underwhelming booking of Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship feud against MJF.

The Salt of the Earth made his All Elite Wrestling return during the Casino Ladder Match at All Out, winning the contest as the 'joker.' He confronted CM Punk after his world title victory, seemingly teasing a major feud between the two stars.

However, the Straight Edge Superstar was stripped of the AEW World Championship following his infamous tirade and 'Brawl Out' incident. Jon Moxley regained the world title in the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, and MJF has had him in his sights ever since.

The two have been involved in multiple promo segments, and The Salt of the Earth even teased cashing in on his poker chip following Moxley's AEW World Title bout against Hangman Page. But he decided against doing so and instead challenged The Purveyor of Violence at Full Gear 2022.

The latest edition of Dynamite saw MJF seemingly turn face after he and Jon Moxley were viciously attacked by The Firm. Wrestling fans have taken to Twitter to express their opinions on the world title feud, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

WolfHawkfield @WolfHawkfieldVF

So you are pretty much right. @TheRajGiri Because it is a cheap Punk recast, they are using Mox-Reagal in the same way they wanted to go with Punk MJF instead of building something based on what Mox and MJF could do together.So you are pretty much right. @TheRajGiri Because it is a cheap Punk recast, they are using Mox-Reagal in the same way they wanted to go with Punk MJF instead of building something based on what Mox and MJF could do together.So you are pretty much right.

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @TheRajGiri Is anyone really that surprised? Tony has proven time and time again that he just cannot build compelling story lines. @TheRajGiri Is anyone really that surprised? Tony has proven time and time again that he just cannot build compelling story lines.

F**k you Harley Jarvis (Taylor’s version) @leftcoastnv @TheRajGiri AEW doesn’t typically make the feuds about the issues between the wrestlers. They’re about an individual’s story arc. MJFs story arc is among the most compelling in wrestling since Bryan at WM 30. @TheRajGiri AEW doesn’t typically make the feuds about the issues between the wrestlers. They’re about an individual’s story arc. MJFs story arc is among the most compelling in wrestling since Bryan at WM 30.

ZachTheHuman @Zachthehuman17 @TheRajGiri It’s been a confusing one. It shows that they don’t do well with audibles being called since this was supposed to extend the MJF and Punk saga originally. Aew focuses on one good story, then the rest of the material suffers. What meaningful title rivalry do we have? @TheRajGiri It’s been a confusing one. It shows that they don’t do well with audibles being called since this was supposed to extend the MJF and Punk saga originally. Aew focuses on one good story, then the rest of the material suffers. What meaningful title rivalry do we have?

SyphinB3 @SyphinB



Im more curious what this babyface angle they're doing is all about, i swear they're honey potting us and MJF is gonna cheat to win that title.



If he beats Mox clean, they're gonna pop huge. @TheRajGiri Well i thought last weeks took a interesting turn with MJF getting turned on.Im more curious what this babyface angle they're doing is all about, i swear they're honey potting us and MJF is gonna cheat to win that title.If he beats Mox clean, they're gonna pop huge. @TheRajGiri Well i thought last weeks took a interesting turn with MJF getting turned on.Im more curious what this babyface angle they're doing is all about, i swear they're honey potting us and MJF is gonna cheat to win that title.If he beats Mox clean, they're gonna pop huge.

Phil Romano @PhilRomano_96 @TheRajGiri Couldn’t disagree more I feel like the MJF Moxley feud has breathed life back into AEW @TheRajGiri Couldn’t disagree more I feel like the MJF Moxley feud has breathed life back into AEW

Frank The Jock #THE3 @TeenGohanFight @TheRajGiri Because it was supposed to be MJF vs CM Punk. The build would’ve been way better just like the feud they had earlier this year. @TheRajGiri Because it was supposed to be MJF vs CM Punk. The build would’ve been way better just like the feud they had earlier this year.

infinity @dddduw @TheRajGiri What LMFAOOO. MJF and Regal had one of the best segments of the year, Regal managed to get under MJF's skin, MJF's now going to try to win without the ring which makes me think is Moxley actually going to lose clean. And now MJF can be a babyface going forwards. Fantastic stuff @TheRajGiri What LMFAOOO. MJF and Regal had one of the best segments of the year, Regal managed to get under MJF's skin, MJF's now going to try to win without the ring which makes me think is Moxley actually going to lose clean. And now MJF can be a babyface going forwards. Fantastic stuff

quimmy @quimmyshruggs @TheRajGiri Moxley is kind of boring. I keep seeing people say he is on an all time run, but I don’t get it. The fued build has been boring as well, except for MJF’s promos. @TheRajGiri Moxley is kind of boring. I keep seeing people say he is on an all time run, but I don’t get it. The fued build has been boring as well, except for MJF’s promos.

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

Konnan was not impressed with The Firm attacking Jon Moxley and MJF on AEW Dynamite

While speaking on the latest edition of Keepin' It 100, Konnan said Jon Moxley and MJF could have carried out the world title feud without the involvement of The Firm. He also added that the faction's members came off as "jabronis" during the segment.

"Why bro? If Moxley and MJF already have enough heat, they're gonna have good promos, they're gonna have a good match. Why are you sticking these guys [The Firm] in here? They all come off as jabronis. There was no heat, which is, well I'm sure they didn't expect that and it felt unnecessary and forced. You know what I'm saying? I thought that was very badly done," Konnan said.

It will be interesting to see what twists and turns Tony Khan has planned for the top two stars in the upcoming weeks of AEW programming.

Do you think MJF can dethrone Jon Moxley for the world title at Full Gear 2022? Let us know in the comments section below.

