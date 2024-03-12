"It is clear you are an imbecile" - Keith Lee blasts fan for bold claim amid his AEW absence

Former WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee fired back at a fan on social media, after he was compared to a fellow AEW star amid his absence from TV.

Keith Lee gained prominence during his time in WWE, where he also won accolades on the developmental brand NXT. After his release from the company in 2021, Lee made his AEW debut in 2022. He made a flying start, winning the All Elite World Tag Team Championship alongside Swerve Strickland.

However, things went downhill for Keith from there, unfortunately. The Limitless One is currently out of action due to injury concerns. Lee last appeared on Collision in December 2023, where he defeated Brian Cage. He was also slated to take on Swerve at the Worlds End PPV but had to be removed.

During his time out of the ring, the former NXT North American Champion took to the "X" social media platform to blast Max Caster for his comments on Shelton Benjamin. A user claimed Caster had surpassed him as a wrestler while replying to his tweet, but Keith blasted the user:

"I think.... nope I *know* you don't speak for *everyone* It is clear you are an imbecile, therefore I will not waste too many characters on your efforts. Good day."

Keith Lee recently provided an update on his injury

As mentioned earlier, Keith Lee was pulled from his scheduled match against Swerve Strickland at the AEW Worlds End 2023 PPV due to injury. According to a report in January 2024, The Limitless One provided more updates on his injury and surgery:

"Took roughly 19 years…. but I guess it’s my turn. Time to get fixed. Here’s to double surgeries. Certainly, one way to start 2024."

Meanwhile, the date of Lee's return to TV remains uncertain. Only time will tell when he'll be cleared to compete and what's next for him upon his return.

