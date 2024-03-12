Keith Lee open to welcoming former WWE United States Champion to AEW

Keith Lee has shared his willingness to welcome a former WWE United States Champion to AEW. The star in question is Shelton Benjamin.

The former NXT Champion recently took to X to clap back against a tweet shared by Max Caster of The Acclaimed. The co-holder of the AEW World Trios Titles recently turned heads by stating his opposition to the arrival of Shelton Benjamin in All Elite Wrestling.

Caster later justified his controversial tweets by claiming that his account had been hacked, although he stood by the opinions he shared. Keith Lee, however, has seemingly taken exception to the 34-year-old's comments regarding Benjamin.

In a post on X/Twitter, Limitless Keith Lee sent a message to Caster, voicing his support for the potential AEW debut of The Gold Standard. He also revealed that he has a "problem" with Caster in light of the latter's statements.

"My advice would have been to make use of the word "I" since you and I both know you don't speak for "we." But since you have a problem with that.... we now have a problem. Keep this mind moving forward sir," wrote Keith Lee.

Caster and Lee are old rivals in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Acclaimed won the AEW World Tag Team Championship for the first time by defeating Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) at Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022.

AEW's Keith Lee voiced his support for Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has emerged as one of the most dominant superstars in all of pro wrestling currently. A Wrestlemania main eventer and former WWE Women's Champion, The EST is creating a legacy as a performer of the highest caliber.

Unfortunately, Belair has also been subjected to racial prejudice, an issue that has long affected the industry. Recently, the Tennessee native found herself facing vile comments under a post shared by WWEGames' X/Twitter handle. The post showcased her, Rhea Ripley, and Cody Rhodes, who all feature prominently in the WWE 2K24 video game.

The racist messages aimed at Belair elicited responses from a number of her peers, including Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and Big E. AEW star Keith Lee, who was a colleague of Belair's in WWE, was another talent who reached out to the latter.

Retweeting Big E's post on X/Twitter on the discrimination faced by black women in the wrestling business, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion voiced his support for Belair, echoing the statement of the New Day member.

"Actual Factual. And I would echo this across many industries."

Lee was last seen in action on the Holiday Bash 2023 edition of AEW Collision, where he defeated Brian Cage in singles competition.

