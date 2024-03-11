“We don’t want him” - Current AEW champion on rumors of Shelton Benjamin possibly joining the company

A current AEW champion has openly declared that he did not want Shelton Benjamin to join the company. It has been reported recently that Benjamin might be on his way to Tony Khan’s company.

The AEW champion that is opposed to the return of Shelton Benjamin is none other than one third of the World Trios Champions, Max Caster. The star, who is known to be a hot head on social media, made his feelings clear with four simple words. Responding to a fan account on X, Caster responded to rumors of Shelton possibly joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“We don’t want him!” he wrote.

Benjamin was let go by WWE after his contract expired in September of last year. Since then, he has gone back to the independent circuit and it was recently announced that he will be making his debut for Prestige Wrestling in May.

Chris Adonis reveals amazing quality of Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin has been in the wrestling business for over two decades now and over the years, he has displayed a great appetite for wrestling and has impressed fans and his peers. Chris Adonis, who was known as Chris Masters in WWE, has revealed one amazing quality that Shelton has.

He was speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling and praised the former WWE star. He said:

"He's amazing, man. Some of my peers have not aged a day, and you can put Shelton on that list, but you could also put Bobby Lashley on that list too. What's amazing about Shelton is I'm da*n sure he's still got all that athletic ability too. He's just a mutant when it comes to that. His whole thing is ThunderCats [American media franchise], and it's not just a thing for him. He's a living, breathing ThunderCat." [16:18 – 16:45]

After receiving such high praise from a fellow peer, any company that signs Benjamin will have hit the jackpot.

