Ex-WWE star names "amazing" quality that sets Shelton Benjamin apart from other veterans (Exclusive)

Almost a quarter of a century on from Shelton Benjamin's wrestling debut, Chris Adonis is impressed with his former WWE co-worker's ability to perform at a high level.

Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, is the current World Wrestling Council (WWC) Universal Heavyweight Champion. He and Benjamin are due to appear at WWC's La Hora de la Verdad event in Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Adonis had nothing but praise for the 48-year-old's dedication as an athlete:

"He's amazing, man. Some of my peers have not aged a day, and you can put Shelton on that list, but you could also put Bobby Lashley on that list too. What's amazing about Shelton is I'm damn sure he's still got all that athletic ability too. He's just a mutant when it comes to that. His whole thing is ThunderCats [American media franchise], and it's not just a thing for him. He's a living, breathing ThunderCat." [16:18 – 16:45]

Ex-WWE star Chris Adonis looks ahead to his next title defense

WWC's La Hora de la Verdad is due to be headlined by Chris Adonis vs. Intelecto Cinco Estrellas. Shelton Benjamin will also be in action against WWC Puerto Rican Heavyweight Champion Gilbert, while Eddie Colon will face Ray Gonzalez.

Ahead of his return to Puerto Rico, Adonis is confident he will produce a good performance:

"I beat him once. I think I can beat him again. He's a popular man out there, but as I said on the TV show, I am Puerto Rico's favorite gringo, and I will not let the people down. I am going to defeat Intelecto. I'm gonna leave that island once again with the WWC Championship. One thing I do know from working Intelecto last time is he's a big, strong dude. It's basically like two bulls. I've just got to try to outmaneuver him and outthink him and out-Intelecto him if possible and walk out with the victory." [14:29 – 15:06]

Adonis also addressed whether he would be interested in returning to WWE after 13 years away from the company.

WWC's La Hora de la Verdad (The Moment of Truth) will take place this Saturday at 8:00pm in the historic Mario Quijote Morales Coliseum in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Tickets are available now at Ticketera.com.

WWC is live on television on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm (ET) at WAPA in Puerto Rico, and WAPA America in the United States. The shows are available on replay on the same day at 2:00pm (ET) on WWC's YouTube channel.

