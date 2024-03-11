Top AEW star issues statement following series of controversial tweets

A top AEW star has issued clarification following a series of controversial tweets from his official account.

Max Caster is one of AEW's best homegrown talents. Since his debut, Caster has captivated fans with his freestyle rapping skills and energy.

However, things haven't been going smoothly for him lately. Caster has messed up a couple of his freestyle raps during his entrances and to make matters worse, he has recently posted some pretty controversial tweets on his official account.

In one of the tweets, he said AEW doesn't need Shelton Benjamin, while in another tweet, he claimed to be the best wrestler alive. However, Caster recently took to social media to clarify that his account was recently hacked. Caster also mentioned that he agreed with the hacker's statements and would not be taking down his tweets.

"Never thought I’d have to do this… Please understand at this difficult time"

Check out this tweet here:

Max Caster fires shots at Sting after his retirement at AEW Revolution

Sting just called time on his career at Revolution 2024. The past few weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster for fans of The Icon, as several tributes and wishes poured in for the legend. However, one star decided to fire some shots at the veteran wrestler.

Max Caster recently took to social media to let Sting know that he wishes he could kick him in the face again.

“Goodbye, Sting! Wish I could kick you in the face again!"

It will be interesting to see if this is the beginning of a heel turn for Max Caster.

Do you want to see Max Caster turn heel? Sound off!

