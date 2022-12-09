"It was definitely on the table" - Top World Champion says he considered signing with Tony Khan's AEW earlier this year

Current IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander, has confirmed that he had the chance to sign with Tony Khan's promotion AEW in 2022.

The 35-year-old star has been at the top of his game for IMPACT Wrestling, where he is a two-time world champion, a former X-Division Champion, and also held the tag titles with current AEW star, Ethan Page.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Alexander revealed that there was an offer from Tony Khan's promotion on the table, but he opted to stay with IMPACT Wrestling.

"It was definitely on the table and it was definitely a thought and all this other stuff. But I wouldn't say it was too close because with all the stuff that had been happening and IMPACT I really felt like [I should stay]. And like also happening in AEW, with me watching every week, I still watch everything to this day. But I just like for me as a pro-wrestler, my fulfilment of what I do is to go out there and wrestle and show what I can do," said Josh Alexander. [H/T:FW4online]

Josh Alexander felt that a lot of stars weren't getting opportunities under Tony Khan in AEW

According to Josh Alexander, a host of superstars and wrestlers weren't getting the opportunity in Tony Khan's AEW.

During the same interview, Alexander mentioned how the wrestlers went back to having shorter matches in AEW Dark. He added that IMPACT Wrestling has treated him quite well.

"I think my benefit is bell to bell, that is where I will gain notoriety, that is where I will show my worth in the pro-wrestling scene. And at the time watching AEW, it didn't look like a lot of people were getting opportunities to do that stuff outside of like the top 20 people that were on the roster. You'd see people shuffle in and out and shuffle in and out it out there. They get their runs for a few weeks, and they go back to shorter matches on AEW Dark and it was just IMPACT has been so good to me," added Alexander.

Alexander is currently in his second reign as the IMPACT World Champion. He won the title back at Rebellion and has held it for over 200 days.

