"It ended up we weren't needed" - AEW star opens up on scrapped Hardy Boyz All Out match

Veteran AEW star shares his thoughts on the All Out PPV last week, while also revealing that the Hardy Boyz were supposed to have a match on the show, which was scrapped.

Last Sunday, AEW's All Out PPV took place, and it's fair to say that it absolutely delivered. The Chicago crowd was seemingly into it for the entire show despite their hometown hero, CM Punk, recently getting fired from the promotion. Furthermore, two of the matches also got a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer.

Nevertheless, according to Matt Hardy, another match was supposed to take place on the show but was later scrapped due to undisclosed reasons. The former WWE tag team champion revealed on the Extreme life of Matt Hardy podcast that he and Jeff Hardy were called on the show for a match as the Hardy Boyz.

"Very positive. [Wednesday] was extremely positive. I was at All Out because there were talks of us possibly having a match, possibly doing a couple of things. It ended up we weren't needed for it so we were able to get home on Sunday night. I watched the majority of the show, and I was so proud of everyone on the roster." (H/T Fightful)

Matt Hardy showers praise on AEW All Out despite Hardy Boyz not being in it

While Matt Hardy didn't elaborate on who his and Jeff Hardy's opponents were going to be in the scrapped match at AEW All Out, he praised the whole pay-per-view and labeled it a "killer show." Here is what he stated:

"They killed it. They busted their ass and went out there and worked so hard and were so entertaining. It was such a good show, even though it was put together in the last week, but it was still a killer show. What a fantastic pro wrestling show. The vibe was great there that day. The vibe at Dynamite and Rampage was great as well." (H/T Fightful)

The Hardy Boyz haven't wrestled on TV in a major match for quite some time now, and only time will tell what AEW creatives have in store for them for the rest of their run.

