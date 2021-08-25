"It gets a thumbs up from me" - Top RAW Superstar gives his honest opinion on CM Punk's AEW debut 

WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's AEW debut on Rampage: The First Dance. Punk's appearance on the August 20 show elicited responses from the biggest names in the industry, and McIntyre is the latest to offer his opinion.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits, McIntyre lauded CM Punk's AEW debut and stated that it would help the wrestling business. McIntyre also looked back at his run on the indie scene from 2014-2017 and said wrestlers must always strive to make the industry a healthy place to work in.

McIntyre believes WWE is still the leading force in wrestling, but he's open to anything that makes a positive impact on the industry.

“It’s good for wrestling. That’s what I’m all about. I was outside the company between 2014 to 2017, working in the independents and with Impact, and just trying to make wrestling a healthier, better place, and it’s healthy right now. It’s an incredible place," said Drew McIntyre. "Obviously, WWE is still at the top, and anything that can make it better, I’m all about. So, yeah, it makes a positive difference. It gets a thumbs up from me.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Booker T was not happy with CM Punk's debut

While many in the business have expressed their satisfaction over CM Punk's AEW debut, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a contrasting view. The WCW legend stated that instead of taking shots at WWE, Punk should have put AEW over.

Here is CM Punk backstage right before making his long awaited return to pro-wrestling.



Hearing that crowd in this...chills I tell you. I’m so elated he’s back. pic.twitter.com/Uzkq0L5fE2 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 23, 2021

Booker T added that Punk's promo didn't "feel like a promo". However, the WWE Hall of Famer hopes Punk does well in AEW since he played a role in Punk's development.

