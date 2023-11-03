"It was a gift to remind him that his real kids are better than The Acclaimed" - AEW star sends a message to Billy Gunn

AEW veteran and Acclaimed member Billy Gunn turned 60 years old on November 1st and a fellow AEW star has sent a message to the WWE Hall of Famer.

The star in question is none other than the son of Billy, Austin Gunn. Austin is currently part of Bullet Club Gold alongside his brother Colten Gunn, Juice Robinson, and Jay White. The young star wished his father on his birthday on Twitter while also taking a shot at The Acclaimed, stating that he and Colten are better than them.

The Gunns may have turned on Billy Gunn in AEW, but Austin still took to Twitter to wish his father on his 60th Birthday:

Billy Gunn praises his AEW faction

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, currently part of The Acclaimed in AEW, recently praised the group and believes they have captured a niche in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he enjoys coaching and working with The Acclaimed:

"I think the whole buzz was created when we all got together. It wasn’t something that I just jumped into. My enjoyment now, I’ve had an awesome career, I have no complaints, no nothing, is just to watch them. I get to sit on the ring or next to it and just watch how excited they get or how much fun they’re having. I get to pretty much be player-coach on the side. Not that I need to coach them that much, but it’s just fun for me. That’s my enjoyment," Billy Gunn said. [H/T BodySlam.net]

The veteran also went on to praise the duo for the reactions they get from the audience:

"You know when you hear their music, the place goes ballistic, and it’s because they know that they are about to interact, they’re about to have some fun, and they’re going to watch us do our thing, and they all get to participate. That’s the beauty about wrestling. If you catch that niche, and I’ve had a couple of them being as I’m a parent’s worst nightmare, is that it’s so electric, and people emotionally dig what we do. They get to interact, and when you get to interact with stars, how much better is it than that?" [H/T BodySlam.net]

