"It got heat with me" - Ric Flair criticizes Bloodline member for disrespecting WWE Hall of Famer

Current member of The Bloodline receives heat from The Nature Boy, Ric Flair, for his comments on a late WWE Hall of Famer.

The Bloodline member in question is Paul Heyman. Heyman is undoubtedly one of the greatest pro wrestling managers and microphone workers of all time. The Wiseman has been doing one of the best work of his career as the special counsel to The Bloodline and his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Earlier this year, Heyman appeared on ESPN's Fast Take show alongside his Tribal Chief ahead of the Summerslam PLE. The Wiseman was asked about the late WWE Hall of Famer, Bobby Heenan, when he declared himself the greatest manager. Here is how he replied, seemingly in Kayfabe:

“I’m the GOAT. Screw [Bobby Heenan], he’s dead. Jimmy Hart is still alive, which proves God doesn’t answer my prayers.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Meanwhile, The Nature Boy, Ric Flair, took notice of Heyman's comments regarding the late WWE Hall of Famer and called The Wiseman out. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio recently, Flair stated the following:

“I know Dangerously [Heyman] was being funny on TV, but he was on First Take and Stephen A goes, ‘what did you think of Bobby Heenan?’ [Heyman] goes, ‘Ah, he’s dead. Who cares.’ Everybody goes, ‘That’s to get heat.’ It got heat with me. The answer is, ‘Yeah, he’s the greatest of all time.’ It didn’t get over with me at all. He’s just being a heel. Be a heel on me. Don’t say something stupid about somebody who is the greatest of all time.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Ric Flair is now signed with AEW

Former WWE world champion Ric Flair made his surprising first-ever AEW appearance on a recent episode of Dynamite. He was unveiled as the gift for his long-time friend, Sting, amid his retirement announcement. It was later revealed that Flair signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

Well, it is unclear what awaits The Nature Boy on his new journey, but he is perhaps there to ride along with Sting in his final run. Henceforth, only time will tell what TK has in store for Flair in his upcoming run with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

