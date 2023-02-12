"It was a great lesson for me" - AEW star recalls real-life heat with The Undertaker over a 'dumb move'

An AEW star apparently had heat with WWE legend The Undertaker during their time working together on the Stamford-based promotion.

Back in the 2005 Survivor series event, The Undertaker made a shocking return to catch Randy Orton off-guard. This led to a massive in-ring brawl which saw the Phenom take out multiple superstars single-handedly. While the return was set to come as a surprise, Matt Hardy apparently did not act appropriately while on camera.

In a recent episode of the Extreme life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star spoke about how this resulted in heat with The Undertaker. Matt Hardy then spoke about how he was upset at not receiving a previously scheduled segment due to a change in plans following Eddie Guerrero's demise.

"We went out there, we did that and I was planning on powdering out. But there was a part of me, that was just so frustrated, and once again it was my fault, I will be accountable for it. Just when Taker came out I was like laying on the ropes and I didn't react to him like I should have. Looking back, I was like what a dumb move that was and I was just like mad because I didn't get my spot, once again, which was very dumb. It was a great lesson for me to learn. Like if you are going to do anything, go all in on it." (2:42 onwards)

The AEW star further mentioned how he had apologized to the WWE legend and smoothed things out.

The AEW star also revealed that The Undertaker was not fond of wrestling a former WWE Superstar

While The Undertaker is viewed as an unstoppable force by pro-wrestling fans, he apparently disliked facing a former WWE Superstar.

Speaking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt further revealed that The Undertaker was not comfortable working in the ring against Giant Gonzalez (real-life Jorge Gonzalez). The latter, despite having an impressive physique, was apparently not skilled enough to properly hit The Deadman without injuring him. However, the Deadman apparently didn't have a choice but to face him since WWE lacked credible opponents for him at the time.

The WWE legend recently appeared in a segment with Bray Wyatt. It remains to be seen if he will make any more appearances in the future.

