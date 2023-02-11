"Undertaker was forced to work with him" - Matt Hardy on The Deadman not enjoying wrestling a massive star

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has had several classic matches in WWE against various opponents. However, his bouts against Giant Gonzalez (real-life Jorge Gonzalez) aren't always remembered fondly. Matt Hardy recently spoke about why The Undertaker had no option but to face Giant Gonzalez despite disliking one thing about their matches.

Standing at 8 feet tall, Giant Gonzalez was by far the largest performer to step foot inside the ring. He spent just one year in WWE before leaving the company in 1993.

Before his exit, however, the Argentine giant had a highly-publicized program with The Undertaker as they wrestled a series of matches, including bouts at WrestleMania 9 and SummerSlam 1993. While Gonzalez was blessed with a uniquely intimidating look, he, unfortunately, couldn't cope with the in-ring side of professional wrestling.

AEW star Matt Hardy recalled on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast how The Undertaker would often complain about Gonzalez's stiff work. He added that Gonzalez legitimately hurt The Deadman on multiple occasions.

"Someone who I would say as a character was probably universally looked down upon, maybe the route they took with Giant Gonzalez when he was there. I remember 'Taker kept saying he hurt him so often. It's really funny if you're ever with 'Taker, and you get him to talk about stories working with Giant Gonzalez, with Jorge." [23:18 - 23:39]

Matt Hardy clarified that while Giant Gonzalez was a great person outside the world of wrestling, he always struggled when it ultimately came down to working inside the squared circle.

Hardy further stated that The Phenom was forced to face Gonzalez as WWE lacked credible opponents for him who could make him look like an underdog.

"As nice as he [Gonzalez] could possibly be, but he was pretty clueless [in the ring] and also very strong and rough, and he would constantly hurt 'Taker and beat him up. 'Taker was forced to work with him because he finally had someone that was bigger than him and made him look like an underdog from a size perspective." [23:40 - 23:54]

Matt Hardy on how he reacted when The Undertaker's former rival Giant Gonzalez debuted in WWE

Giant Gonzalez wasn't a stranger to the wrestling universe when he arrived in WWE, as he previously appeared in WCW as El Gigante.

WWE repackaged the superstar and made him wear a full-body suit with airbrushed muscles and hair sticking out of his shoulders. The bizarre look made Gonzalez an instant attraction, as WWE fans had never seen a wrestler like him before.

While Giant Gonzalez's introduction got WWE a solid reaction early on, The Hardy Boyz didn't like how the newly-debuted star was presented. Speaking on the same episode of the podcast, Matt Hardy recalled how the brothers reacted when The Undertaker's former nemesis debuted in WWE.

"I remember, like, oh my god, Jeff and I actually had the opposite reaction when Giant Gonzalez showed up. We were like, 'Oh my god, that's El Gigante, umm, but what's he wearing?'" [23:55 - 24:16]

Giant Gonzalez called time on his pro wrestling career in 1995 before returning to Argentina, where he spent the remaining years of his life until his sad demise in 2010 at the age of 44.

