"It would help their aura" - Jim Cornette comments on how WWE legend's sons could benefit from feud with 3-time champions in AEW

Jim Cornette recently spoke about how WWE legend Billy Gunn's two sons are being booked in AEW.

The latest edition of Dynamite this year had the Gunns square off against FTR in a tag team match. While Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were clearly the stronger duo, Austin and Colten Gunn were able to snatch a win with underhand tactics.

Despite the Gunns beating the babyfaces, Jim Cornette believes that the match had its fair share of flaws. In a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran explained his perspective:

"Yes they are going to learn something regardless of what the finish is by working with FTR... It would get the Gunns over more if FTR was established as not just the favorite team of the fans because they know they're the best but as a legitimate strong force that is World title level and almost never loses." (1.55 - 2.42)

FTR were reportedly going to team up with CM Punk in AEW

The duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were robbed of the opportunity to team up with CM Punk due to the controversial 'Brawl Out' incident.

Before his suspension from AEW, the Second City Saint had hinted at joining FTR. Punk was reportedly supposed to be a member of a faction with the Tag Team Champions FTR before the sad course of events.

Tony Khan said in a recent interview with Fightful that Punk's ban and injury prevented the plans from being carried out. Additionally, he discussed how it was hard to satisfy everyone on the roster.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Oh how things would be had cm punk not did this. Oh how things would be had cm punk not did this. 😔 https://t.co/CnD31t2qT8

FTR are still signed to AEW for the time being. It remains to be seen what the future holds for them.

