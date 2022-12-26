Tony Khan discloses major nixed plans for AEW star CM Punk with 2-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champions before the 'Brawl Out' debacle

AEW apparently had major plans for the former World Champion CM Punk, which were later abandoned.

The Second City Saint has made no appearance in the pro-wrestling community ever since his heated comments at the All Out pay-per-view media scrum. The ensuing brawl resulted in several members of the roster being suspended, with Ace Steel eventually being fired.

Before the unfortunate series of events, Punk was apparently scheduled to be part of a faction alongside the Tag Team Champions FTR. In a recent interview with Fightful, Tony Khan explained that the plans were not followed through due to Punk's suspension and injury. He also talked about how it was impossible to keep everyone on the roster happy.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Oh how things would be had cm punk not did this. Oh how things would be had cm punk not did this. 😔 https://t.co/CnD31t2qT8

Punk's last match had him going up against Jon Moxley in an effort to reclaim the AEW World Championship. While he was successful, he had to relinquish the title following his suspension from the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Rampage results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

AEW team FTR had high praise for CM Punk

While CM Punk has had his fair share of controversies, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have abundant respect for the veteran.

In an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Cash expressed his appreciation for the Second City Saint. He claims Punk is a mentor to him and Dax:

"When he got here, we never had any prior experience with him, so it was a clean slate and for us he’s been nothing but great. He’s been a mentor to us. Whatever we need, he’s been there for it. I think part of our rise right now is linked to his arrival here. He’d been a guy who beat the drum for us any chance he got, and I think that holds a lot of weight," Wheeler said.

FTR has held down three Tag Team Championship titles, AAA, ROH, and IWGP. However, a recent match against the Briscoes saw them lose the ROH titles at the Final Battle pay-per-view. The bout was critically acclaimed by many, who praised the visceral and intense performances being put up by all the 4 stars.

Do you think Punk should return to AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes