"It was hilarious, I don’t regret it" – RVD on taking a big shot at AEW

WWE Hall of Famer RVD has admitted that he has no regrets over insulting All Elite Wrestling when the company first arrived on the scene in 2019.

When AEW was founded in 2019, Rob Van Dam was working for IMPACT Wrestling and had no interest in leaving the company, despite a lot of fans hoping for the former WWE Champion to have a run in All Elite Wrestling.

Van Dam got so sick of the calls for him to join AEW that he responded to a fan by saying that leaving IMPACT to join All Elite Wrestling would be a downgrade, leading to Rob calling the company 'All Petite Wrestling.'

Expand Tweet

Fast-forward to 2023 and Rob Van Dam made his debut for AEW on the 200th episode of Dynamite in August 2023, making his comment seem a little hypocritical. However, during a recent edition of the "1 of a Kind" podcast, Van Dam admitted that the comment was actually a typo.

"In case you don’t know that everybody jumping on the comment that I—hilarious by the way, comment that I made about All Petite Wrestling a few years ago, which was actually a typo. I can’t remember what the typo was, but it was in the sentence, it wasn’t in that word. Something like I meant to call them like guys and it called them tarts or something, something really weird. I didn’t notice until I hit send, I was like, 'God darn it, if only I could edit this.'" [12:59-13:35]

Van Dam stated that the backlash to the comment caused some fans to think that they would be able to 'cancel' the former WWE Champion. However, that wasn't the case as nobody cared about the comment enough to do anything about it.

"Nobody gives a f**k, everyone was like, 'Oh this didn’t age well' bringing that back like, 'Can we cancel RVD for this? Yes! We finally found something that’s cancelable, we can finally cancel RVD!' No, nobody gives a f**k, nobody. All Petite Wrestling, it was hilarious, I don’t regret it, nobody cares, it was funny." [13:38-14:06]

RVD will return to AEW this Saturday on Collision

The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling since the August 9th edition of Dynamite, as it looked as if his FTW Championship match against Jack Perry was a one-shot deal.

However, RVD will return to All Elite Wrestling this week as he is set to appear on the September 23rd edition of AEW Collision in Grand Rapids, Michigan, which is Van Dam's hometown.

Expand Tweet

RVD's AEW return isn't the only newsworthy thing happening this Saturday, as Collision has been loaded with a lot of high-profile matches. Luchasaurus will defend the TNT Championship against Darby Allin and Christian Cage, while FTR will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against The Workhorsemen.

Outside the title picture, Jay White will go one-on-one with Andrade El Idolo for the first time ever, and Ricky Starks will try and put an end to Bryan Danielson's comeback to the company when they face each other in a Texas Death Match.

Are you excited for AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "1 of a Kind" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star