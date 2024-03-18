"It was a horrible experience" - Will Ospreay on match against late WWE legend over 7 years ago

Former IWGP World Champion Will Ospreay recently recalled his experience working with a late great WWE legend for a match years ago.

The name in question is Big Van Vader. He is known for his remarkable tenures in WWE, WCW, and NJPW. Vader's career spanned decades until he finally hung up his boots in 2017. The Mastodon faced current AEW star Will Ospreay at a Revolution Pro Wrestling event in 2016.

While a match between Ospreay and the late WWE Hall of Famer sounds excellent on paper, it was seemingly not a great experience for The Aerial Assassin. During his recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, the 30-year-old revealed Vader wasn't very nice to him, but he wished nothing but the best for the latter's family.

"So it was great, but then it just became too much to basically be like, I thought he actually wanted to fight me, so I was like, 'What is going on?' And then we got into a group conversation and basically sorted out the match. For me, it was a horrible experience because he is not the nicest chap in the world, but I don't want to speak ill because he's passed on now, and he's someone's dad. All the best to the family, but he wasn't very nice to me." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Vader sadly passed away on June 18, 2018, at 63, due to pneumonia.

Will Ospreay is set to wrestle a former WWE World Champion

Will Ospreay had his first AEW match as a full-time member of the roster against Konosuke Takeshita at the recently concluded Revolution pay-per-view. While the contest was widely praised, the best is seemingly yet to come. The Aerial Assassin will square off against Bryan Danielson at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view in a dream match.

Well, Danielson vs. Ospreay definitely sounds like another 'match of the year' contender. It will be interesting to see which star will emerge victorious from the high-profile contest on April 21.

