AEW star Trent Beretta claimed that DX member Road Dogg (Brian James in real life) berated him on social media.

James has been in the hot seat lately following his remarks about WWE legend Bret Hart. Road Dogg boldly stated that he was a better "sports entertainer" than The Hitman, which immediately drew backlash from various wrestling personalities.

One of those was AEW star Matt Menard, who happens to be a "sports entertainment" believer in the pro-wrestling-heavy Jacksonville-based promotion. He said that he was a "better sports entertainer" than the long-time DX member.

Replying to Menard's tweet, Beretta shared a story about the time he met James, saying the latter was nice whenever they saw each other face-to-face.

However, Trent revealed that Road Dogg trashed him verbally on Facebook and only found out about it when a friend sent him a screen capture.

"Road dogg was always really nice to my face and then years later he s*it talked me on his personal Facebook Ed screencapped it and sent it to me it hurt my feelings tbh," Beretta tweeted.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Road Dogg Jesse James said this on the OH YOU DIDN'T KNOW podcast:



"I never saw what the big deal is about Bret Hart. I don’t think I was a good wrestler. I don’t think Bret was a great wrestler. I think I was a better sports entertainer than Bret and that's where the money is.” Road Dogg Jesse James said this on the OH YOU DIDN'T KNOW podcast:"I never saw what the big deal is about Bret Hart. I don’t think I was a good wrestler. I don’t think Bret was a great wrestler. I think I was a better sports entertainer than Bret and that's where the money is.” https://t.co/0KswsDJVnI

Beretta recently wrestled on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday, losing to Jay Lethal.

AEW star Dax Harwood responded to Road Dogg's hot take about Bret Hart

Road Dogg, aka Brian James' comments about him being a better sports entertainer than Bret Hart, didn't sit well with FTR's Dax Harwood as well, who is a huge follower of the Hitman as he was his wrestling influence.

Before AEW Dynamite went down last Wednesday, Harwood only had a short but juicy tweet, apparently referencing the DX member's recent comments. One-half of the ROH, AAA and IWGP World Tag Team Champions said that Bret Hart is a tremendous pro wrestler.

Road Dogg eventually clapped back at the flak he received from his statements by claiming that it was his personal opinion and that he didn't want to stir anything.

What are your thoughts on Trent Beretta's bold claim about Road Dogg? Sound off in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how!

https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes