Road Dogg isn't backtracking when it comes to his comments about Bret Hart.

The WWE Hall of Famer found himself on the wrong side of the social media wrestling mob this week when he made less than flattering comments regarding Bret "The Hitman" Hart as a professional wrestler.

On the latest episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know Podcast, Road Dogg apologized for sharing his opinion on Bret Hart but essentially doubled down on his comments about the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

"I didn't mean to stir it up," Road Dogg said. "These are my legitimate feelings that I thought I put out there as honestly as I could. [...] It's just my opinion. Bret and I get along to this day. [But] that is fair to say and I feel that way today, even though everybody has been really angry at me on Twitter. It's just my opinion. [...] Hyperbole is the verbiage of the day and everything is the best or the worst, and today, I'm on the worst and so I'm sorry. I'm sorry I shared an opinion on a platform I was given in order to share my opinion."

Road Dogg believes the grappling and wrestling Bret Hart did couldn't entertain the crowd the way he did

In Road Dogg's mind, his formula as a sports entertainer will always trump someone who might be considered a professional wrestler like Bret Hart.

The Hall of Famer said when he was given the opportunity to entertain the crowd that he wasn't going to do it with grappling or wrestling:

"If you ask me to go out there and entertain a crowd, I would have different ways to do that other than grappling and wrestling. I stand by that, right now." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

What do you make of Road Dogg's comments? Do you agree with his comments about The Excellence of Execution? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

