"It was incredible" - Top AEW star has major praise for Chris Jericho's performance at Fight For The Fallen 

Joey Janela recently heaped praise on Chris Jericho for his performance at Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen.

At the event, Jericho defeated Nick Gage in a violent and gory NO-DQ contest. The two veterans brutalized each other with several weapons ranging from a pizza cutter to light tubes. While Gage's performance came as no surprise, given his expertise in deathmatch wrestling, it was Chris Jericho who amazed everyone.

Among those who were genuinely impressed by Jericho's performance is fellow AEW star Joey Janela. For the unversed, Janela is himself a well-accomplished deathmatch wrestler who spent many years working in CZW, a company that predominantly promotes hardcore wrestling.

Plus, Janela's pair of unsanctioned matches against Jon Moxley from Fyter Fest 2019 and the other against Kenny Omega from AEW: Dark's 2nd episode is also highly regarded.

Taking to Twitter, Janela thanked Chris Jericho for bringing deathmatch wrestling, a niche form of entertainment, into the mainstream. He further stated that he aspires to change the business twenty years from now, just like Jericho has.

"Thank you @IAmJericho for helping bringing this weird amazing subculture of professional wrestling that I love to the mainstream & it was incredible! I aspire to love the business & change like you do 20 years from now," tweeted Joey Janela

Chris Jericho will meet an old foe at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

Moments after Chris Jericho defeated Nick Gage, MJF revealed that the former would face his old WCW foe, Juventud Guerrera, in the third part of the "Five Labors of Jericho" next week.

Although Chris Jericho will be the favorite heading into the match, fans can expect Guerrera to take his opponent to the limits and deliver a quality performance in his first appearance on TNT in 15 years.

