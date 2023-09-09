WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about his rivalry with 'Macho Man' Randy Savage and how he was disgusted that it was cut short.

The name in question is none other than Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who had a brief rivalry with Randy Savage in WWF at the end of 1991.

On his Snake Pit podcast, the veteran spoke about his frustrations with the creative for not letting the feud between himself and Randy Savage play out.

"Yeah, Savage and me," Roberts said. "That whole storyline was so good and it was cut so short. They hadn't even touched the tip of that. All of a sudden, they snapped it off and that was it, which made me sick because, hell, we didn't even go all the way around. For it to be cut that short, it was just disgusting. But what I am? I don't know. That's the one that sticks out," said Roberts. [H/T:WrestlingInc]

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts wants his retirement match against Vince McMahon

Jake Roberts recently expressed his desire to face his former boss, Vince McMahon, in his last match.

The WWE Hall of Famer has accomplished a lot in the wrestling business, and the veteran is currently signed to AEW, where he manages Lance Archer as well as works backstage.

Speaking on his Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts talked about his desire to have his retirement match against Vince McMahon.

"Vince McMahon, so I could f***ing kick his a**. I’d love to DDT that motherf***er on a chair. [I’d] drop him on the concrete like I did [Ricky] Steamboat,” Roberts said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Do you want to see the match between Jake Roberts and Vince McMahon? Let us know in the comments below.

