"It was just scary" - AEW star admits he was not ready for WWE run

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jul 23, 2025 13:58 GMT
An AEW star felt overwhelmed in WWE. (Images via AEW YouTube and WWE Facebook)
AEW President Tony Khan has signed several former WWE names. Wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and more have achieved immense success in the Jacksonville-based company. Since this business model is tried and tested, Khan will probably bring more names from the rival promotion.

In July 2022, former WWE star Cole Karter joined All Elite Wrestling. His time in the Jacksonville-based company has been complicated so far. He predominantly appears on the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor promotion, and is a member of The Frat House with Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, and Preston Vance. In a recent appearance on Fightful Overbooked’s The Spotlight, the 25-year-old reflected on his time in NXT.

Karter said that his experience in the development show was scary, and he was not ready to go toe to toe with the best wrestlers in the world. Thankfully, he is enjoying his All Elite Wrestling run. The former Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan is learning as much as he can, and he is trying to get better every day.

"I felt like I was there way too quick. I don’t feel like I should have been there yet. I felt like I needed a lot more experience. It was just scary. Every time I walked into the PC, it was scary with the best wrestlers in the world. You just learn and do the best you can, which is what I did. Now, I’m with AEW and I love it, and I’m still learning and trying my best to get better. I’m still very young," Cole Karter said. [H/T: Fightful]
AEW star Cole Karter's career achievements

Cole Karter has never held a title in WWE or AEW. However, he has achieved substantial success on the independent circuit.

The Charleston native has held IWC Super Indy Championship twice and the LDN World Championship once. He is also a former Conquest Heavyweight Championship.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
