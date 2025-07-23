John Cena was "very disappointed" at WWE WrestleMania decision, says former champion

A former champion recently discussed John Cena's disappointment at a WrestleMania decision. Cena has a record of 11-6 on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Former WWE Superstar Elias, now known as Elijah in TNA Wrestling, had back-to-back WrestleMania moments with Cena in 2018 and 2019. At WrestleMania 34, Elias came out instead of The Undertaker, confronting The Cenation Leader.

After beating down The Drifter, Cena faced The Undertaker in an impromptu match. Many were disappointed by the outcome since it was just a squash bout that lasted less than three minutes.

Speaking to Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, the four-time WWE 24/7 Champion revealed the reaction of Cena and The Undertaker after Vince McMahon told them that they wouldn't have a long classic match at WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

"I know that Undertaker trained for a long match, and John wanted to have this. John Cena and The Undertaker, you want to see them have like a classic WrestleMania match if they're going to do it right. But Vince had some sort of vision there for that whole segment, and he's calling the shots. (…) I was there when John had found out. When he found out, he was very disappointed. He's such a soldier for the company that he just goes to work, does what he has to do. He'll make anything great," Elias said. [7:25 - 8:19]

Ad

Ad

John Cena lost his next two WrestleMania bouts against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Austin Theory before beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to become a 17-time WWE World Champion.

John Cena set to face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam

After winning the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament, Cody Rhodes earned a title shot at John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. It's a rematch from WrestleMania 41, but it almost didn't happen.

Ad

On last Friday's episode of SmackDown, Cena refused to sign the contract for their match, citing burnout and exhaustion. Rhodes snapped and attacked the Last Real Champion. He delivered a splash to the legend through a table before forcing him to sign the contract.

Ad

The American Nightmare also revealed that the match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam will be a Street Fight.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Inside the Ropes and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More