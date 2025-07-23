  • home icon
  John Cena was "very disappointed" at WWE WrestleMania decision, says former champion

John Cena was "very disappointed" at WWE WrestleMania decision, says former champion

By JP David
Published Jul 23, 2025 10:52 GMT
John Cena has a WrestleMania record of 11-6. (Photos: WWE.com)
John Cena has a WrestleMania record of 11-6 (Photo source: wwe.com)

A former champion recently discussed John Cena's disappointment at a WrestleMania decision. Cena has a record of 11-6 on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Former WWE Superstar Elias, now known as Elijah in TNA Wrestling, had back-to-back WrestleMania moments with Cena in 2018 and 2019. At WrestleMania 34, Elias came out instead of The Undertaker, confronting The Cenation Leader.

After beating down The Drifter, Cena faced The Undertaker in an impromptu match. Many were disappointed by the outcome since it was just a squash bout that lasted less than three minutes.

Speaking to Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, the four-time WWE 24/7 Champion revealed the reaction of Cena and The Undertaker after Vince McMahon told them that they wouldn't have a long classic match at WrestleMania.

also-read-trending Trending
"I know that Undertaker trained for a long match, and John wanted to have this. John Cena and The Undertaker, you want to see them have like a classic WrestleMania match if they're going to do it right. But Vince had some sort of vision there for that whole segment, and he's calling the shots. (…) I was there when John had found out. When he found out, he was very disappointed. He's such a soldier for the company that he just goes to work, does what he has to do. He'll make anything great," Elias said. [7:25 - 8:19]
youtube-cover
John Cena lost his next two WrestleMania bouts against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Austin Theory before beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to become a 17-time WWE World Champion.

John Cena set to face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam

After winning the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament, Cody Rhodes earned a title shot at John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. It's a rematch from WrestleMania 41, but it almost didn't happen.

On last Friday's episode of SmackDown, Cena refused to sign the contract for their match, citing burnout and exhaustion. Rhodes snapped and attacked the Last Real Champion. He delivered a splash to the legend through a table before forcing him to sign the contract.

youtube-cover
The American Nightmare also revealed that the match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam will be a Street Fight.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Inside the Ropes and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

