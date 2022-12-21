"It is so juvenile, immature, annoying" - Vince Russo points out a major flaw with recent AEW Dynamite segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed a recent AEW Dynamite segment involving MJF and Ricky Starks.

The promo battle between Ricky Starks and MJF has seemingly become the stuff of legends, judging by the reactions of fans and critics. While the AEW World Champion has already been accepted as a force to reckon with on the mic, Starks also showcased his remarkable promo skills during their recent exchange.

However, former WWE writer Vince Russo has pointed out a significant flaw in the segment. While acknowledging the execution of Starks and MJF's recent promo on Writing With Russo, the veteran explained how the fans brought down the quality with their incessant screaming.

"I did see the promo on YouTube, it came up on my YouTube. I said it's just a promo, let me watch it. I will say this though, they both did a great job. No doubt about it. Here's the problem. These freaking fans repeating the words that they say. That's why no casual fans are watching this show. It is so juvenile, immature, annoying. That's what happens when you make the cult part of the show." (4:27 - 5:25)

The AEW star's promo was praised by Konnan as well

While Vince Russo is certainly impressed with Ricky Starks' promo skills, wrestling veteran Konnan has added an interesting remark with his compliment for the AEW star.

Given MJF's sheer talent on the mic, there aren't many stars that can go toe-to-toe with him in a promo exchange. While the CM Punk-MJF feud did have its moments, Konnan believes that Starks has surpassed even The Second City Saint in some aspects. In an episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the veteran stated the following:

"They should do a mexican style rear back and just kick the **** and sell the f*ck out of it, they could have gotten a lot more out of that, but other than that this was a star-making segment for Ricky Starks, 'cause nobody has been able to get close, not even Punk, not anybody, to MJF on the mic. So we're going to see some good fireworks coming up." [20:00 - 20:54]

Despite the hype ahead of their world title match, The Absolute came up short against MJF at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

