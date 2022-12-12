Konnan believes 32-year-old star has done something that "not even Punk" has accomplished in AEW

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently praised the AEW World Champion MJF's next opponent.

After winning the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale, Ricky Starks has confirmed his right to challenge the Salt of the Earth at the Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. On the latest episode of the Wednesday Night show, the Absolute cut an acclaimed promo against MJF, which ended with a physical fight between the two.

Speaking about the promo on a recent episode of Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan heaped praise on Ricky Starks:

"That was a great promo by MJF, very scathing. You can tell that they're shooting on each other... Ricky Stark is probably the first guy that has really gone toe-to-toe with MJF and probably had a better promo than him. That was the promo of his life, you could tell he'd been saving that for a while and it was great. The people turned on MJF, which is good because he's a heel. They're in the Stark's [side], really good."

The former WCW star also pointed out that Stark had done better in opposing MJF on the mic than even CM Punk.

"I didn't like the shot to the ba*ls, it looked very weak. They should do a mexican style rear back and just kick the **** and sell the f*ck out of it, they could have gotten a lot more out of that, but other than that this was a star-making segment for Ricky Starks, 'cause nobody has been able to get close, not even Punk, not anybody, to MJF on the mic. So we're going to see some good fireworks coming up." [From 19:55 - 20:54]

AEW star Ricky Starks was also praised by former WWE Superstar Mark Henry

A single promo from the Absolute has effectively put him on everyone's radar, as Mark Henry also heaped praise on Ricky Starks after AEW Dynamite.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry explained how the final confrontation between Starks and Ethan Page at the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale reminded him of Shawn Michaels.

"Think about the last two matches Ricky Starks has had. Ricky Starks is shining, man. He looked like Shawn Michaels last week. [Starks] had an injury that he was healing from and Ethan Page did exactly what I would have done, he took advantage of the weakened parts of [Starks]," Henry said.

Furthermore, the World's Strongest Man stated that everyone was emotionally invested in Starks now, praising him for being "limitless."

It remains to be seen if the Absolute can take down MJF in their upcoming fight.

