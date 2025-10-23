  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "It was Kenny Omega who first came to me" - Tony Khan makes massive revelation about major AEW star

"It was Kenny Omega who first came to me" - Tony Khan makes massive revelation about major AEW star

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 23, 2025 16:11 GMT
Tony Khan (left) and Kenny Omega (right)
Tony Khan (left) and Kenny Omega (right)

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced a major reveal about a top star joining the promotion, mentioning that Kenny Omega played a role in it.

Ad

That star is Konosuke Takeshita, who joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022 and quickly became a top talent. The Alpha is currently part of the most dominant faction in the promotion, the Don Callis Family, and is also the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, which symbolizes his prowess outside of All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan discussed Takeshita's impact, noting that Kenny Omega persuaded him to give the Japanese star an opportunity. He then said he now believes in the star.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“It was Kenny Omega who first came to me and said, ‘I really believe in Takeshita, and if you give him an opportunity here, I think you’re really gonna like him,’ and boy was Kenny right.. I’m really excited because I think Takeshita’s had great mentorship, and here in AEW, we really believe in him and he’s risen to these opportunities,” said Khan [H/T: WrestlePurists on X ]
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Tony Khan finally updates on Chris Jericho's AEW future

In a separate segment on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked to address the intense speculation about Chris Jericho's future in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Nueve has not been on programming since April, and during his absence, he's been linked to a return to WWE. In response, Khan said that Jericho is a big part of the company, and his future will become clearer in the coming months.

Ad
“I love Chris Jericho. He’s a huge part of AEW. He’s been here since the beginning and I think we’ll see what happens here in the coming months. But, Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW we’d always want to have here. I absolutely am so grateful to Chris Jericho for everything he’s done," Khan said. [H/T - 411Mania]

Chris Jericho's current contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire in December 2025. It will be interesting to see whether he signs a new deal with the promotion.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications