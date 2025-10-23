"It was Kenny Omega who first came to me" - Tony Khan makes massive revelation about major AEW star

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced a major reveal about a top star joining the promotion, mentioning that Kenny Omega played a role in it.That star is Konosuke Takeshita, who joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022 and quickly became a top talent. The Alpha is currently part of the most dominant faction in the promotion, the Don Callis Family, and is also the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, which symbolizes his prowess outside of All Elite Wrestling. In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan discussed Takeshita's impact, noting that Kenny Omega persuaded him to give the Japanese star an opportunity. He then said he now believes in the star. “It was Kenny Omega who first came to me and said, ‘I really believe in Takeshita, and if you give him an opportunity here, I think you’re really gonna like him,’ and boy was Kenny right.. I’m really excited because I think Takeshita’s had great mentorship, and here in AEW, we really believe in him and he’s risen to these opportunities,” said Khan [H/T: WrestlePurists on X ]Tony Khan finally updates on Chris Jericho's AEW futureIn a separate segment on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked to address the intense speculation about Chris Jericho's future in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Nueve has not been on programming since April, and during his absence, he's been linked to a return to WWE. In response, Khan said that Jericho is a big part of the company, and his future will become clearer in the coming months.“I love Chris Jericho. He’s a huge part of AEW. He’s been here since the beginning and I think we’ll see what happens here in the coming months. But, Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW we’d always want to have here. I absolutely am so grateful to Chris Jericho for everything he’s done,&quot; Khan said. [H/T - 411Mania]Chris Jericho's current contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire in December 2025. It will be interesting to see whether he signs a new deal with the promotion.