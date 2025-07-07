"It don't make no sense"- Teddy long slams AEW amid extended absence of former WWE champion (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has slammed AEW for their treatment of a former champion on their roster. Former NXT Champion Keith Lee has been a part of the promotion since making his debut in February 2022 on an episode of Dynamite. Following his debut, the 40-year-old teamed up with another former WWE superstar, Swerve Strickland.

However, ever since his split with Swerve, Lee didn't have a lot to do and hardly had a singles run in the company. He tried to challenge for both the ROH Television Championship and the AEW International Championship but proved to be unsuccessful and has been off television for over a year and a half despite being fit of late.

While talking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, host Mac Davis pointed out a problem with AEW. He stated that the company signs talented stars, but they don't highlight them.

He even said that the rest of the promotion's roster is so small [in terms of build] when compared to Keith Lee that he doesn't have anyone to feud with. Teddy Long responded to the comment, stating that the promotion should think of that before signing a wrestler.

"Well, they should think about that before they even bring the guys in. Yeah, it don't make no sense if you're just going to, I don't see them wasting money. I don't know. But I don't see them paying a guy for five years," Long said. [From 2:11 onwards]

Keith Lee was scheduled to face Swerve Strickland at World's End 2023, but the match was canceled due to an injury to the Limitless One, and he hasn't been seen on TV since then. With All In: Texas approaching this weekend, fans are hopeful that the former AEW World Tag Team Champion might return at the event.

