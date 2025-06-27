New Hurt Syndicate Enforcer, Takes out Swerve Strickland in a backstage attack? 3 Ways AEW can use Keith Lee at All in

AEW star Keith Lee signed with the Jacksonville-based company in 2022. Even though he is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion with Swerve Strickland, his overall time in the promotion has been underwhelming.

Keith Lee has been out of action for more than a year. He reportedly underwent double surgeries and was recovering from them. Interestingly, some hours ago, the Limitless star revealed on X that he was fine, but it wasn't up to him to decide his comeback.

"Again, I am quite fine. It is not up to me when it comes to a return. But blessings to you as well," he wrote.

Since Lee has seemingly recovered, Tony Khan must bring him back. The 40-year-old is a brilliant in-ring competitor and will add immense value to the locker room. Furthermore, if he shows up at All In, the internet wrestling community will go berserk.

Here are three ways AEW can use Keith Lee at All In.

#3. By becoming the Hurt Syndicate's enforcer

The Hurt Syndicate is already a force to be reckoned with. Their members, MVP, MJF, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin, are well-established stars, and Tony Khan has been booking them strongly. Interestingly, Khan has an opportunity to make this faction even more frightening.

Even though Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin do not have a match at All In for now, they will probably defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles against JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey). MJF and MVP might be banned from the ringside, but if Keith Lee unexpectedly shows up and costs the challengers their match, it will make for a memorable moment. Furthermore, if he joins the Hurt Syndicate as an enforcer, it will be great for business.

#2. By attacking former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland backstage

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland have history. They were once tag team champions. However, their alliance eventually turned bitter. Strickland betrayed Lee, formed his faction called the Mogul Affiliates, and attacked the former NXT Champion. Unfortunately, fans never got to see the conclusion of this storyline.

Since The Limitless One is rumored to return, Tony Khan must reignite this rivalry. At All In 2025, Strickland could be attacked backstage by a mystery figure. The identity of this mystery attacker should be revealed on the pay-per-view itself or the Dynamite after it. Either option is good since fans are begging to see a glimpse of him on All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Keith Lee could be an entrant in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match

The men's and women's Casino Gauntlet matches at All In are of paramount importance. Its winners will respectively receive a future AEW World Championship and an AEW Women's World Championship opportunity. If Keith Lee is a participant in the men's bout, it would make for a very strong comeback.

If Lee ends up winning the match, it will mean that Tony Khan still has not given up on him. Although it is unlikely that it will happen anytime soon, the AEW World Title will certainly look great on the former WWE star's shoulder.

