"It didn't mean anything to him" - Former WWE star slams AEW for putting a title on Sting (Exclusive)

A former WWE name has taken issue with AEW crowning Sting a World Tag Team Champion alongside Darby Allin ahead of his retirement match.

The Icon and Allin won the Tag Team Title on last week's episode of Dynamite, where they defeated Ricky Starks and Big Bill to capture the gold. The decision to crown Sting as champion ahead of his final match at Revolution 2024 drew mixed reactions.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 shared his viewpoint on AEW booking the WCW legend to capture the coveted gold. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion believed The Icon didn't care about winning a title just days before retiring and claimed that the latter had no interest in being a champion.

"It [winning the Tag Team Title] didn't mean anything to him [Sting]. He was probably like, 'I don't need these,'" said EC3. [4:02 - 4:05]

Check out the full video below:

Recent reports also suggested that Sting wasn't keen on securing the gold, and instead, it was those within the company who believed he deserved to win it.

Bill Apter thinks Christian Cage should wrestle Sting in his retirement match in AEW

While AEW is seemingly laying the foundation of a tag team encounter pitting Sting and Darby Allin against The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024, many have been clamoring to see The Icon finish his career with a singles match instead.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said he would like to see TNT Champion Chrisitan Cage be the one to end Sting's career at the March 3rd pay-per-view.

"Exactly what I was going to say [Christian Cage facing Sting]. Great promos between the two of them," he said.

Expand Tweet

No matter what All Elite Wrestling has in store for Sting, it's safe to say his retirement match will be an emotional affair and will leave many fans teary-eyed.

Are you excited about Sting and Darby Allin possibly taking on The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

Jake Roberts explains why The Icon is the most fortunate man on the planet. You can check out his full comments in the exclusive interview below: