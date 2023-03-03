"It didn't mean anything to me" - 5-time WWE World Champion opens up about his last WrestleMania match

Five-time WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson recently shared his thoughts on his final WrestleMania main event match and what it signified for him.

Bryan Danielson had many incredible matches at WrestleMania, including the Yes Movement, Kofimania, and winning the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match. He recently opened up about his WrestleMania 37 main event match.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The American Dragon opened up about his final WrestleMania match, which took place in Tampa Bay, Florida. The match was a triple threat match for the Universal Championship, featuring Roman Reigns, Edge, and Bryan Danielson himself.

He stated that while the audience enjoyed the match, it did not have any meaning to him personally.

“That was a match people enjoyed. It didn’t mean anything to me. I felt nothing. You have to remember—it was our first time back in front of a live crowd [since the start of the pandemic], and we were in front of thousands of people. I felt nothing during that match. I was trying my best, but it felt like I was going through the motions," Bryan said. [H/T - Wrestletalk]

Bryan Danielson talks about his final match in WWE

Bryan Danielson, a former Intercontinental Champion and current AEW star, spoke about his final match on April 30, 2021, edition of SmackDown for the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns.

In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, he stated that his match with The Head of the Table was the perfect way to end his WWE career.

"Then I wrestled Roman in the ThunderDome in front of all these screens, and I loved that match. It was the perfect way for me to end my WWE career. Putting together the [WrestleMania] match, I could feel a little bit of my apathy, but that’s happened before and then I walk out there and I feel, ‘This is what I live for.’ That was very weird psychologically,” he said.

🔥 ❌  GOAT GOD  🔥 ❌ #MoneSZN #HayterSZN (-_•) @GOATGOD_1000 🏽



And we also got Roman’s new theme as well. 1 year ago today, Bryan Danielson, (Daniel Bryan) faced off against Roman Reigns for the Universal Title on Smackdown in his last match before leaving to AEW which was a great match for Bryan to go out.And we also got Roman’s new theme as well. 1 year ago today, Bryan Danielson, (Daniel Bryan) faced off against Roman Reigns for the Universal Title on Smackdown in his last match before leaving to AEW which was a great match for Bryan to go out.👏🏽And we also got Roman’s new theme as well.🔥https://t.co/Ml5WdD1szN

On Sunday at AEW Revolution, Bryan Danielson is set to face MJF in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the world title.

