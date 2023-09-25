"It would be a nice pickup" - Booker T on the possibility of 48-year-old released WWE star signing with AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that AEW would be a great destination for the veteran wrestler Shelton Benjamin.

The promotion made extensive roster cuts simply days after WWE laid off over a hundred employees in the wake of its takeover by UFC's parent company, Endeavor. Among the list of released superstars are some notable names, including Dolph Ziggler, Riddick Moss, Elias, Rick Boogs, Top Dolla, and Shelton Benjamin.

Speaking on an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that he believes AEW would be a good fit for Shelton Benjamin and he could return to Japan.

"It would be a nice pickup [for AEW], as well as he always can go back to Japan and do that gig over there three months out of the year, come back, go home, three months, that type of deal. So I think Shelton's options are open just because he's kept himself in shape. Shelton's not one of those guys you've ever heard in the press, in the news as far as some kind of scandal going on or anything like that," he said. (H/T- WrestlingInc.)

Expand Tweet

Speculation on former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin joining AEW

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin's recent release from has sparked speculation about his potential move to AEW. Benjamin's second run, which began in 2017, saw him excel as a member of The Hurt Business, and win the Raw Tag Team Championships with Cedric Alexander.

In this weeks' edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said that Benjamin's age might not align with AEW's current role.

"Shelton Benjamin, 48, a super athlete as a sprinter, football player and two-time All-American wrestler, who was no longer being used, and with the decision to use The Street Profits with Bobby Lashley rather than reunite The Hurt Business, he wasn’t going to be used and age obviously being a factor. I could see a possibility he’d be used in AEW but they don’t need more talent in that age group." said Dave Meltzer.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen where Benjamin will end up next, but Tony Khan's promotion is certainly one possibility.

Do you want to see Shelton Benjamin in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.