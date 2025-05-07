"It was a nightmare" - Vince Russo's shocking allegations against the former WWE champion (Exclusive)

Vince Russo revealed some shocking allegations against a former WWE champion. This name in question now works for AEW.

Ad

Samoa Joe is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He has wrestled for every major promotion and won titles everywhere he competed. Joe has never been known for being the most in-shape wrestler, but this hasn't held him back from displaying his athletic prowess. However, he has always had issues with his weight, especially during his time in TNA Wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo noted that Samoa Joe's biggest issue was weight management. He recalled how the Samoan Submission Machine would gain 50 pounds between different sets of TV tapings.

Ad

Trending

"We were on such a shoestring budget in TNA. Chris, I am not lying to you. There would be times we would do six shows in a day. Okay? Definitely eight shows over two days, definitely. That's eight episodes, right? So we would do the eight shows, we would have the eight shows in the can. By the time we came back to TNA to film again, sometimes it was like six or eight weeks.[...] Bro, we come back and the dude [Samoa Joe] packed on 50 pounds. And so all of a sudden, you've got this run of eight shows where he looks great, and then you've got this run of eight shows where he's fifty pounds overweight."

Ad

Vince Russo added:

"Terry Taylor was talent relations, and Terry was the one that always used to stay on top of him with his weight. But it was constant, bro. When Terry would get on him, the next set of TVs, the weight would be off. Great, okay. We'd shoot six episodes, we come back, he's fifty pounds overweight again. It was a freaking nightmare." [From 01:39 to 02:50]

Ad

Ad

Vince Russo highlights one thing he hates about wrestlers

Vince Russo is a well-known figure in professional wrestling. He worked as a writer for WWE and was one of the people responsible for boosting RAW's TV ratings during the Attitude Era.

After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, he went on to work for WCW and TNA Wrestling. During his time with Nashville-based promotion, Russo had some heat with Samoa Joe due to a segment he produced. However, the veteran learned about Joe's disdain for him much later on after he left the promotion.

Ad

Speaking on the same Writing with Russo podcast episode, Vince Russo said that he hates the fact that wrestlers bottle up their issues until much later in life.

"That's the one thing I hate about wrestlers more than anything Chris. I can't stand this about them. They have a problem with you and you don't find out until you're not working together anymore....You're working with these people every day, they'll never say nothing to you. So you constantly go on in life wondering who you have heat with and who you don't have heat with."

Samoa Joe is set to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Break Break. It will be interesting to see if Vince Russo can resolve his differences with Joe in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More