WWE veteran reveals the biggest thing he hates about wrestlers, "I can't stand this about them" (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently made a big revelation. He has been part of the wrestling industry for several years.

Vince Russo has been involved in the wrestling business for a long time. He has previously worked as a writer for WWE, WCW, and even TNA. During this time, he has worked with several people in the industry, especially wrestlers. Hence, a lot of industry veterans have their own opinions about him. However, it appears that Samoa Joe holds a grudge against him over a segment he allegedly produced several years ago.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo said that he hates wrestlers because they may have a problem with someone but will choose to hold it in instead of discussing the crux of their issues.

"That's the one thing I hate about wrestlers more than anything Chris. I can't stand this about them. They have a problem with you and you don't find out until you're not working together anymore....You're working with these people every day, they'll never say nothing to you. So you constantly go on in life wondering who you have heat with and who you don't have heat with."

He also gave an example of Jim Cornette. He said he had produced Cornette's pre-tapes for years, but the latter voiced his issues with Vince after they stopped working together.

"Bro, you know how many times freaking Jim Cornette was standing right here? Do you know how many Jim Cornette pre tapes I produced? Me, I was the producer. Do you know how many times? But all of a sudden when we're not working together anymore, 'oh, Vince Russo is this, that and the other thing.' That's one of the things about the business bro, I always always always hate. You think these are like manly men, and if they got an issue with you, they're going to tell you, nah, bro, it don't work that way." [From 07:30 to 08:57]

Vince Russo claims that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would not let him sleep while travelling

Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara were co-head writers at WWE. They were instrumental in boosting WWE RAW's television ratings during the Attitude Era. During their time, the duo was in close proximity to Vince and Shane McMahon. They even travelled with the McMahons between shows.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE writer admitted that he used to be exhausted during his car journeys, as Vince and Shane always talked business and even rolled down the car windows so he and Ed couldn't sleep.

"Me and Ed used to sit in the back and, bro, at that point, we're exhausted, and Vince wanted to keep talking about business and what we're doing tomorrow," Russo said. "And, bro, if Ed and I would nod off, do you know what he would do? Windows down, man. Him and Shane would roll [the windows down]. Bro, it could be 20 degrees outside. They would roll the window down so me and Ed couldn't sleep." [From 6:40 – 7:11]

It will be interesting to see if Vince Russo and Samoa Joe will resolve their differences in the future.

