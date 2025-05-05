WWE veteran says Vince McMahon would not let him sleep while traveling (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon was WWE's creative figurehead for four decades before stepping aside in 2022. Vince Russo, the company's former head writer, recently recalled how the 79-year-old treated him when they worked together.

Russo was WWE's co-head writer alongside Ed Ferrara in the late 1990s. The two men played a key role in RAW's television ratings success at the start of the Attitude Era. In 1999, they both left WWE to join WCW.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone about his car journeys with Shane and Vince McMahon. The veteran writer revealed that the McMahons wanted him and Ferrara to stay awake in the early hours of the morning.

"Me and Ed used to sit in the back and, bro, at that point, we're exhausted, and Vince wanted to keep talking about business and what we're doing tomorrow," Russo said. "And, bro, if Ed and I would nod off, do you know what he would do? Windows down, man. Him and Shane would roll [the windows down]. Bro, it could be 20 degrees outside. They would roll the window down so me and Ed couldn't sleep." [6:40 – 7:11]

Watch the video above to hear Russo address a key reason why he left WWE for WCW.

Vince Russo says traveling with Vince McMahon was "torture"

In the same episode, Vince Russo applauded Vince McMahon for having a strong work ethic. The 64-year-old also admitted he struggled to keep up with the former WWE Chairman's grueling schedule.

Russo added that McMahon's post-show car journeys were "hell" because he required more sleep than his then-boss:

"It was torture, bro. It was literally torture. People were looking at me like I was the chosen one getting to travel with Vince. It was hell. It was hell, Chris." [7:12 – 7:27]

Russo also disclosed details about an offer he recently received to return to the wrestling business.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

