Vince Russo receives offer to return to wrestling (Exclusive)

Vince Russo wrote for TNA, WCW, and WWE at pivotal times in all three companies' histories. While he is happy to stay away from the wrestling business, the 64-year-old recently revealed he is considering a shock return.
Russo was WWE's co-head writer in the late 1990s when RAW consistently drew the highest ratings in the show's history. He also worked for WCW in 1999 and 2000 before spending over a decade in TNA.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the veteran writer told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that a promotion wants him to work for them:
"There's an organization out there, not a mainstream organization, but we would know who it is. They've actually been running for 25 years. They're trying to pull me back in, and I'm doing everything to say, 'No, no, no, no,' and they keep trying. It's not only that [finances]. I like the people, and I've known them for practically that long, and they've always been good to me. If I could help them in any way, but, bro, just thinking about it." [0:48 – 1:39]
Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo explain why he does not regret leaving WWE in 1999.
Why Vince Russo is uncertain about returning to wrestling
In recent years, Vince Russo has been outspoken about current wrestling television shows. The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion stopped watching AEW in 2021 after turning 60. In 2026, he plans to reduce his wrestling viewing further by no longer watching WWE after his 65th birthday.
Aside from his issues with the modern-day product, Russo is reluctant to commit to traveling back and forth to wrestling events:
"You know how, Chris, something just really sounds great on paper, but then you start thinking of the reality. Okay, what is this really going to look like? It's really, bro, honestly, the worst thing for me at my age, Chris, I don't know how you are with this, but, bro, I just hate traveling. I just absolutely hate getting on a plane and going anywhere. I hate it." [1:47 – 2:18]
In 2021, Russo contacted then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about potentially assisting the creative team as a consultant. However, the idea never materialized after a "sad and unfortunate" email exchange.
