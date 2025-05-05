Vince Russo receives offer to return to wrestling (Exclusive)

Vince Russo wrote for TNA, WCW, and WWE at pivotal times in all three companies' histories. While he is happy to stay away from the wrestling business, the 64-year-old recently revealed he is considering a shock return.

Ad

Russo was WWE's co-head writer in the late 1990s when RAW consistently drew the highest ratings in the show's history. He also worked for WCW in 1999 and 2000 before spending over a decade in TNA.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the veteran writer told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that a promotion wants him to work for them:

"There's an organization out there, not a mainstream organization, but we would know who it is. They've actually been running for 25 years. They're trying to pull me back in, and I'm doing everything to say, 'No, no, no, no,' and they keep trying. It's not only that [finances]. I like the people, and I've known them for practically that long, and they've always been good to me. If I could help them in any way, but, bro, just thinking about it." [0:48 – 1:39]

Ad

Trending

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo explain why he does not regret leaving WWE in 1999.

Why Vince Russo is uncertain about returning to wrestling

In recent years, Vince Russo has been outspoken about current wrestling television shows. The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion stopped watching AEW in 2021 after turning 60. In 2026, he plans to reduce his wrestling viewing further by no longer watching WWE after his 65th birthday.

Ad

Aside from his issues with the modern-day product, Russo is reluctant to commit to traveling back and forth to wrestling events:

"You know how, Chris, something just really sounds great on paper, but then you start thinking of the reality. Okay, what is this really going to look like? It's really, bro, honestly, the worst thing for me at my age, Chris, I don't know how you are with this, but, bro, I just hate traveling. I just absolutely hate getting on a plane and going anywhere. I hate it." [1:47 – 2:18]

Ad

In 2021, Russo contacted then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about potentially assisting the creative team as a consultant. However, the idea never materialized after a "sad and unfortunate" email exchange.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More