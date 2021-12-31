"I'm not doing that" - Ex-WWE writer on his recent exchange with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince Russo’s recent talks with Vince McMahon broke down due to certain instructions that the WWE Chairman gave to his former head writer.

Russo said in October that he was prepared to work in a consultancy role to help improve WWE’s current storylines. However, following a “sad and unfortunate” email exchange with McMahon, he revealed he will never speak to the 76-year-old again.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo, the ex-WWE writer told Dr. Chris Featherstone that he will discuss the emails in-depth soon. He also made it clear that he disagreed with what McMahon asked of him:

“With our history, at my age and at his age, I will give you this much. Bro, he wanted me to do certain things, and I was like, ‘No, bro, I’m not doing that.’ Now, Chris, I’m telling you while I’m saying to him, ‘No, I’m not doing that,’ I know what his response is gonna be… ‘What? You’re not gonna jump through hoops?’” said Russo.

Vince Russo expects Vince McMahon’s TV shows to decrease in viewership

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso After knowing Vince McMahon for 30 years & having great success w/him during my time at WWE--yesterday he & I had our FINAL EXCHANGE. It's an unfortunate story & sad in many ways, but, Closure is good. Not ready to discuss now, but I will be. Where? ChannelAttitude.com After knowing Vince McMahon for 30 years & having great success w/him during my time at WWE--yesterday he & I had our FINAL EXCHANGE. It's an unfortunate story & sad in many ways, but, Closure is good. Not ready to discuss now, but I will be. Where? ChannelAttitude.com https://t.co/R2jZoclBiD

WWE RAW drew the highest ratings in the show’s 29-year history during Russo’s tenure as head writer in the late 1990s. Two decades later, RAW’s ratings are now regularly among the lowest ever recorded.

Elaborating on his recent emails with Vince McMahon, Russo predicted that RAW will continue to lose viewers in the coming years:

“I’m sitting there saying, ‘Bro, I’m not gonna do that, so we’re cool and your ratings will continue to go down.’ I mean, seriously, bro, it’s that simple. Those are the facts.”

Russo added that he had no fears about losing his job during his time with WWE. The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion knew he could be an asset elsewhere if McMahon did not want him. As a result, he felt he could speak to the WWE Chairman with 100 percent honesty at all times.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Kartik Arry