"Very sad and unfortunate" - Former WWE writer on his "sour" final conversation with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has reiterated he will never speak to Vince McMahon again following their recent conversation over email.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s when RAW regularly drew its highest weekly television ratings. The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion recently tweeted that he now has closure after he and Vince McMahon had their “final exchange.”

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said the end of their relationship was “very sad and unfortunate.”

“I can tell you, this past Monday, I had my final exchange with Vince McMahon ever… ever… ever,” Russo said. “Complete closure on my part, I’m happy about it. I really, really think, bro, it is very, very sad and unfortunate that it ended the way it did, because at the end of the day, bro, we’re human beings."

Vince Russo thinks Vince McMahon is “detrimental” to WWE

Vince Russo reviews RAW every week with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW series. He recently said he would be willing to help WWE if Vince McMahon wanted him to work for the company in a consultancy position.

Now, following their latest conversation, Russo believes the WWE Chairman has become “so detrimental” to his own company.

“When I tell the story, I think people are really going to understand the frame of mind Vince McMahon is in at 76 years old,” Russo added. “Really, bro, because I am telling you, with the exchange I had with him, the position he is in is so detrimental to that entire company, it’s not even funny, it’s not even funny.

Russo added he “could not believe” the exchange he had with Vince McMahon. He also said he plans to reveal what McMahon said in the emails in the coming weeks.

Edited by Colin Tessier