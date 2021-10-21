"Yesterday he & I had our final exchange" - Former WWE personality will never speak to Vince McMahon again

Vince Russo took to Twitter to reveal that he recently reconnected with Vince McMahon and termed it his 'final exchange' with the WWE boss.

Russo noted that he'd known Vince McMahon for 30 years and enjoyed great success when he worked under the veteran promoter as WWE's head writer in the '90s.

While it was an 'unfortunate and sad story,' Russo said he was glad to get some closure and stated that he would never meet McMahon again.

Russo isn't ready to reveal details of his meeting with McMahon, but the former WWE employee promised to discuss the matter in due time.

"After knowing Vince McMahon for 30 years & having great success w/him during my time at WWE--yesterday he & I had our FINAL EXCHANGE. It's an unfortunate story & sad in many ways, but, Closure is good. Not ready to discuss now, but I will be. Where? http://ChannelAttitude.com," Russo tweeted.

Vince Russo's current status and recent work with WWE

Vince Russo revealed at the beginning of September that he had worked with WWE on a project for Peacock and the WWE Network.

Russo specifically said that he wasn't looking to secure a job in the WWE and added that he just wanted to help the wrestling business.

"Worked with @WWE this past Friday on a Project I think for Peacock. Pleasurable experience, all involved were pros and respectable. I really do hope that those who need to see my comments---see them. While I don't want a job, I am always looking to help the Biz in any way I can," wrote Russo.

Russo has not been involved with the WWE since the end of his second stint with the company in 2002. These days, he can be found sharing his views on two popular Sportskeeda Wrestling shows, "Legion of RAW" and "Writing with Russo."

