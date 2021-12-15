Report: This Week's WWE RAW Ratings are a Mixed Bag

WWE Monday Night RAW had a rough outing in the ratings department last week, with the 18-49 demo seen dropping to a 0.35 rating; the lowest in the flagship program's more than 25 year history. The episode of Monday Night RAW included Becky Lynch defending her RAW Women's Championship against Liv Morgan in the show's main event.

So how did this week's numbers translate, especially with WWE beginning to ramp up its build-up to Day 1? As the title suggests, a bit of a mixed bag.

According to ShowBuzz Daily, RAW's overall ratings fell from 1.599 million viewers last week, to 1.573 million viewers on Monday Night. However, WWE did improve in the highly coveted 18-49 demo. They increased to a 0.39 rating, which is up slightly from the 0.35 rating last week. For a further breakdown, the demo started at 0.39 in the first hour, rose to 0.40, and then falling to 0.37 in the third.

"Here is the hourly viewership breakdown: Hour 1 (8 pm): 1.620 million – last week: 1.669 / Hour 2 (9 pm): 1.627 million – last week: 1.636 / Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.474 million – last week: 1.494" (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

When it was all said and done, Monday Night RAW reached the #6 rank of top shows on cable. This is up from the #8 ranking last week, according to ShowBuzz Daily.

What happened on WWE Monday Night RAW?

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW was a highly eventful episode, with two big matches confirmed for WWE's New Year's Day pay-per-view event.

Bobby Lashley has been added to the WWE Championship Triple Treat Match, with the match now turning into a Fatal Four Way between Lashley, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and WWE Champion Big E.

Bobby Lashley



Former Universal Champ? ✅

Former 4-Time Champ? ✅

Current Champ? ✅



Same. Damn. Night.



Your reckoning comes at #AndNew @WWE You can throw whoever the hell you want in my way and as you saw last night, it won’t matter.Former Universal Champ? ✅Former 4-Time Champ? ✅Current Champ? ✅Same. Damn. Night.Your reckoning comes at #WWEDay1 You can throw whoever the hell you want in my way and as you saw last night, it won’t matter. Former Universal Champ? ✅Former 4-Time Champ? ✅Current Champ? ✅Same. Damn. Night. Your reckoning comes at #WWEDay1. #AndNew @WWE https://t.co/nYjpAWXyqf

Liv Morgan laid down a challenge to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, following a controversial ending to the duo's championship match the week before. Lynch accepted, but only after attacking Morgan viciously and injuring her arm.

