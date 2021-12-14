×
RAW Results: Big E pinned; RK-Bro laid out

We got a night of hard-hitting action on RAW
Modified Dec 14, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off RAW and the latter said that Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Big E were disrespectful to The All Mighty and that Lashley should be added to the WWE Title match at Day 1.

Should @fightbobby be added to the #WWEChampionship Match at #WWEDay1?@The305MVP#WWERaw https://t.co/sZ2HQGsovy

Owens came out and objected to him being in the title match, saying that Lashley did not earn it like him and Rollins. Seth walked out as well and agreed with KO for a change before they tried to team up against Lashley.

"Wellllllll ... if it isn't my favorite collection of IDIOTS?" - @WWEBigE#WWERaw https://t.co/RMb2DGwUR8

Big E joined them as well before reminding us that he beat Lashley twice and was ready to do it again.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville walked out before promising a Fatal Four Way at for the WWE Title at Day 1 if Lashley could beat Big E, Owens, and Rollins in the same night.

Looks like @SonyaDevilleWWE & @ScrapDaddyAP have an ALL MIGHTY proposition for #WWEDay1! #WWERaw@WWEBigE@WWERollins@FightOwensFight https://t.co/LdrpHasOWL

Backstage on RAW, Riddle was still trying to get Randy to take up broadcasting or become a shaman. Orton wasn't impressed before saying that he would let him broadcast again if he beat Otis tonight.

Should @RandyOrton become a SHAMAN too? 🤔@SuperKingofBros#WWENXT https://t.co/zWuKJb9ygs

Rollins, Owens, and Big E were backstage arguing about the upcoming matches with Lashley before the WWE Champion said that no matter what the match was at Day 1, he will retain his title.

Just a little backstage meeting on #WWERaw.Tag yourself. We're @SonyaDevilleWWE. https://t.co/QlCQLou8xx

Riddle vs. Otis on RAW

Alpha Academy STRONG!@otiswwe#WWERaw https://t.co/4GitymOoOe

Riddle was taken down early on by Otis before The Original Bro unloaded with some kicks in the corner. Otis got a big tackle and tossed Riddle outside before sending him into the barricades.

After a break on RAW, the Alpha Academy winner was dominating before Riddle got a big knee strike and took him down trying for the RKO but Otis blocked it. The former Money In The Bank winner got his trademark powerslam and picked up the win.

.@SuperKingofBros & @otiswwe battle it out on #WWERaw! https://t.co/4ZIWpdeT9o

Result: Otis def. Riddle

READY. WILLING. RKO.@RandyOrton@WWEGable #WWERaw https://t.co/s59QeAHuWw

Gable rushed the ring after the match but Randy came in and hit the RKO before Otis took the Viper out with a Discus elbow.

Grade: B

हिन्दी