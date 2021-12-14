RAW Results: Big E pinned; RK-Bro laid out

Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off RAW and the latter said that Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Big E were disrespectful to The All Mighty and that Lashley should be added to the WWE Title match at Day 1.

Owens came out and objected to him being in the title match, saying that Lashley did not earn it like him and Rollins. Seth walked out as well and agreed with KO for a change before they tried to team up against Lashley.

Big E joined them as well before reminding us that he beat Lashley twice and was ready to do it again.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville walked out before promising a Fatal Four Way at for the WWE Title at Day 1 if Lashley could beat Big E, Owens, and Rollins in the same night.

Backstage on RAW, Riddle was still trying to get Randy to take up broadcasting or become a shaman. Orton wasn't impressed before saying that he would let him broadcast again if he beat Otis tonight.

Rollins, Owens, and Big E were backstage arguing about the upcoming matches with Lashley before the WWE Champion said that no matter what the match was at Day 1, he will retain his title.

Riddle vs. Otis on RAW

Riddle was taken down early on by Otis before The Original Bro unloaded with some kicks in the corner. Otis got a big tackle and tossed Riddle outside before sending him into the barricades.

After a break on RAW, the Alpha Academy winner was dominating before Riddle got a big knee strike and took him down trying for the RKO but Otis blocked it. The former Money In The Bank winner got his trademark powerslam and picked up the win.

Result: Otis def. Riddle

Gable rushed the ring after the match but Randy came in and hit the RKO before Otis took the Viper out with a Discus elbow.

Grade: B

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Alan John