"If you wanna fire me, go ahead" - Former WWE writer recalls meeting with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently recalled how he had no concerns about being fired before he had an important meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about his future.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer when RAW regularly drew its highest-ever television ratings in the late 1990s. He went on to work for WCW and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling as both a writer and on-screen character.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said he felt fearless before the meeting due to the confidence he had in his own ability.

“I came to a point in my career with Vince McMahon where there was a meeting, and I was either getting fired or I was going to the next level," said Russo. "My salary was either gonna be quadrupled or I was gonna be fired… I 1,000 percent was convinced, ‘Bro, if you wanna fire me, go ahead and fire me because it’s going to be your loss.’”

Vince Russo comments on Vince McMahon firing superstars

Dozens of Superstars have received their release from WWE in 2021, including former world champions Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. Vince McMahon’s on-screen character even referenced these releases recently on RAW by telling Austin Theory that he enjoys firing people.

Vince Russo believes Superstars have no need to fear for their jobs if they truly believe they have something to offer WWE.

“That’s all confidence, bro, so if you have the confidence in yourself and you really believe you’re all that, then guess what, man, if the man fires you, it’s the man’s loss," Russo continued. "It’s not your loss. If you’re trepidatious and you’re afraid you might be fired, guess what? You probably should be fired.”

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported on Thursday that Toni Storm is the latest Superstar to leave WWE. It has since emerged that she did not get fired; instead, she requested her release, and the company gave it to her.

What do you think about Russo's comments? Sound off below.

