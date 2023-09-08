"It was a panicked call" - AEW attorney recalls shooting down a potentially dangerous angle involving a weapon

AEW is known for its brutal matches. In rare cases, wrestlers have ended up bloodied on live television. But news is now pouring in that even the folks at the Tony Khan-led organization had once panicked about a particular prop being brought into the ring. This prop had the potential to be quite the deadly one. It was a hatchet.

Christopher Peck, one of the attorneys for the Tony Khan-led company, was in a conversation during the Starrcast event and he was asked about the booking of AEW All Out, and whether there were some ideas that were dropped.

Peck revealed, “Truly, one of my favorite stories that I tell other lawyers. I got a call, I can’t remember who, it was a panicked call. It was maybe ten minutes before showtime. I wasn’t in the building and they were panicking. The question was, ‘can we bring a hatchet to the ring?’ I said, ‘A hatchet? What are we doing with a hatchet?’ They explained the stunt and I was like, ‘No, we can’t bring a hatchet to the ring," [h/t nodq.com]

While a typical high-stakes and feud-ending matches have seen some unique props, all of them need to be cleared by everyone invovled much prior to the actual show timings, and s 'panicked phone call' is a rare occurrence.

Matt Hardy takes potshots at competition after AEW All Out

All In and All Out pay-per-views have been highly successfull, even though the company had to handle the CM Punk controversy literally as All Out was going on live. Matt Hardy, who was a part of the WWE roster during their Attittude era, took a potshot at the Stamford based company, by passing a snarky comment that he later posted online via his socials.

The Hardy Boys have had a seminal history in the world of professional wrestling and are still as entertaining - in ring and out of it - as they were when they first made their appearance in a wrestling ring. They also form an integral part of the locker room, still giving out some highly entertaining matches to their fans.

