“It Would Be a Perfect Fit”- Fans Go Berserk After Tony Khan Talks About Signing Legendary WWE Name

AEW's headhuncho, Tony Khan, made an huge revelation of having a desire of signing a legendary WWE name to his roster. This led to a huge response from the wrestling fans, many of them who endorsed the idea.

The superstar, who is considered one of the greatest names in WWE history, is Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake was the poster boy of the Attitude Era in the mid-1990s. His rebellious attitude, captivating personality, and epic rivalry with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon were pivotal in the company's victory in the Monday Night Wars.

Tony Khan recently stated that he would have loved to sign the '90s Steve Austin to his roster, although he also added that he would have loved to work with any version of The Bionic Redneck. This led to fans expressing their opinions on social media.

A major section was positive about Austin in his prime being a perfect fit for AEW. One fan hilariously stated that Khan getting stunned by Austin would have been an excellent sight to witness, much like the former WWE Champion did to Vince McMahon during his heyday.

"WCW's Stunning Steve Austin would have been a perfect fit for AEW."- a fan commented.

"Tbh it would be a perfect fit."- another fan tweeted.

"Honestly, makes sense. Austin was one of the biggest stars ever, could go in the ring, his edge would fit in AEW, and he didn't shy away from hardcore matches. The AEW roster is full of guys that very obviously draw inspiration from Austin"- one more fan commented.

"Idk, Steve Austin stunning Tony actually does sound entertaining…"- a fan tweeted.

However, one fan was strongly opposed to the idea of Stone Cold Steve Austin ever signing with Tony Khan's company.

Tè @SunnyTe__ @WrestlePurists Austin would never sign here lmaoo. He barely messed with ECW

Tony Khan invited a WWE veteran to join AEW

While Tony Khan expressed interest in signing Stone Cold Steve Austin recently, he also wanted to sign another WWE veteran, Dutch Mantell. He himself revealed that Khan approached him with an offer to do something with his former associate, Jake Hager, formely known as Jack Swagger in WWE.

"One day, I am sitting at home and my phone rings, and it was Tony Khan. And he says, 'Calling in, checking on you.' He says, 'You know, we got Swagger here, would you have any interest in coming and being with us for a while?' And of course, I said, 'Yeah, I have an interest.'"

With Khan already signing top names from WWE in the past, it remains to be seen who might be the next superstar he brings on board for his roster.

