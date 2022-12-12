"It was so phony and so stagey" - Jim Cornette roasts WWE and says two top AEW stars' promo exchange was better than Smackdown 

Jim Cornette slammed WWE for scripted promos while praising a promo exchange on AEW Dynamite.

Ricky Starks won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale and is set to face MJF at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite. After the battle royale, the two top stars had a verbal altercation where Ricky Starks outdid MJF, a rare spectacle. The segment ended with Starks spearing the AEW World Champion.

Jim Cornette had a lot to say about this segment on the Jim Cornette Experience.

"He [Ricky Starks] stood up for himself, and you could tell again, this wasn't something that had been written. After I saw this, I saw a couple of pieces of Smackdown. And it was so phony and so stagey and so contrived and written next to these two guys. MJF kicked Starks in the balls, which is perfect, but he turned to take off his belt, his watch and he put the ring on. He swung with the ring and Starks ducked it and hit him with a big spear and the place came unglued."

He then continued:

"So that 10 minutes, or whatever it was, was the best piece of wrestling television all week.... Starks, he can talk, he looks good, he seems serious. We've seen him work fantastic. He had a broken neck earlier, didn't he? I hope that he's physically OK. I have a feeling this will be a great f*****g match between the two of them if everybody is at 100%." Jim Cornette said. (2:27 - 3:55)

Kurt Angle showed up on WWE SmackDown last week

Kurt Angle showed up on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown to celebrate his birthday. The Olympian was seen backstage with Gable Steveson when they ran into Braun Strowman. The Monster of all Monsters welcomed Kurt before challenging Gable to a match.

The Attitude Era star's birthday celebrations were interrupted by Alpha Academy's Otis and Chad Gable. The former tag team champion tried to call off the celebration, but Kurt Angle brought out a milk truck and showered the heels with milk using a hose.

