The Brawling Brutes kicked off SmackDown, and since Drew McIntyre could not make it to the show, Sheamus and Butch were set to take on The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

WWE SmackDown Results (December 9, 2022): The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes - WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match

Sheamus and Jimmy kicked off the match and the challengers were in control early on. The Usos isolated Butch after he tagged in, and after a break, the latter broke out with a German Suplex and made the tag to Sheamus.

The Brutes hit the Beats of the Bodhran together before Sheamus got an Avalanche White Noise for a near fall. Butch got a near fall off a DDT before Sheamus sent Jey into the barricades outside.

Butch was about to get the win, but Sami Zayn interfered, and Ridge Holland went after him. Sheamus took a superkick from Jey before the Usos hit 1D on Butch for the win.

Result: The Usos def. The Brawling Brutes to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Grade: B

Kurt Angle was backstage with Gable Steveson when they ran into Braun Strowman. Braun greeted Kurt and challenged Gable to a future match. Gable did not back down, and this impressed Braun.

LA Knight was out next and was still looking for his attacker from the past weeks. He reviewed footage from the attacks and realized that Uncle Howdy's mask was there on every occasion.

Uncle Howdy came on the Titantron and said something about the door closing and it being evident that Bray Wyatt was behind all of this. LA ran backstage to find whoever was responsible before SmackDown moved on.

Shotzi was attacked earlier in the night. When asked about their involvement, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey denied having any part in it.

Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox challenged Rousey and Baszler to a match before we headed back to the ring for the next match.

Legado Del Fantasma vs. The Viking Raiders on SmackDown

Wilde and Erik kicked off the match, and the Vikings were in control early on. Hit Row's music hit, and we saw B-Fab come down the ramp with a steel chair. Top Dolla and Ashante attacked Legado in the ring before the referee called the match.

B-Fab attacked Valhalla and tossed her into Zelina Vega at ringside before Hit Row took down the Vikings. Dolla caught Wilde off a dive and hit a big neck breaker before posing in the ring with his teammates.

Result: Legado Del Fantasma def. The Viking Raiders via DQ

Grade: C

LA Knight was backstage and entered his locker room to find a Bray Wyatt firefly t-shirt inside. He tossed it aside, and the lights went out before Uncle Howdy was seen in there with him, and the cameras cut out.

After a break on SmackDown, Ricochet and Imperium were out to sign the Intercontinental Championship match contract. The New Day came out to lend Ricochet a hand against Imperium if needed.

#SmackDown Is it really a contract signing without a brawl?

Gunther talked about being professionals, not performers, and Ricochet turned it into a joke, saying they can't perform.

A brawl kicked off shortly after, and Adam Pierce made it into a match as The New Day and Ricochet sent Imperium outside and hit big dives on them.

Imperium vs. The New Day & Ricochet on SmackDown

Ricochet and Kaiser kicked off the match officially, and Woods was tagged in early on to take control of the match. Vinci came in with the tag and took Woods down in the corner before sending him outside.

Gunther was tagged in and beat woods down in the ring before Kofi came in and took control of the match with some high-flying moves. Kofi got a boom drop on Vinci before Kaiser's distraction caused him to miss the Trouble in Paradise before Kingston was sent over to the announcement desk.

Ricochet got in control back in the ring, but New Day missed the Midnight Hour. Ricochet took Gunther out with a dive before Kofi hit the Trouble in Paradise on Kaiser. Ricochet finished Kaiser with a splash and picked up the win.

Result: The New Day & Ricochet def. Imperium

Grade: B+

Backstage, Alpha Academy found out they weren't invited to Kurt's party while the Street Profits were.

The Bloodline was backstage, and Jey Uso told Sami Zayn to get a haircut before Roman Reigns' return the next week.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett showed up to talk to Rey Mysterio. Kross called Rey useless and washed up before security came in and sent them out.





Interesting words from



"It's always a sad thing to see, when it gets to the point when you have to put an animal out of its misery." - Karrion Kross to Rey Mysterio

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox on SmackDown

Nox and Shayna kicked off the match, and Baszler was sent into the corner before she kicked Tegan off the ropes. Rousey tagged in and mocked Morgan before locking in an ankle lock.

Raquel Rodriguez came out with a broken arm, and the distraction allowed Nox and Morgan to sneak out a victory on Baszler.

Result: Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox def. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Rating: C

Kurt Angle was out next on SmackDown, but before he could celebrate his birthday, Alpha Academy interrupted him. They were unhappy and mocked the WWE Hall of Famer before saying he sucked.

Chad Gable and Otis called off the celebration before eating the cake. Kurt walked off before Gable Steveson came in with an old-timey milk truck.

They tossed milk bottles at Alpha Academy before Angle hosed them with more milk.

Episode rating: B

We got the birthday celebration for Kurt Angle while Ricochet and Liv Morgan picked up big wins over champions tonight on SmackDown.

