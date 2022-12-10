Bloodline member to undergo major appearance change ahead of Roman Reigns' return next week on SmackDown?

Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown for the first time since Survivor Series: WarGames next week. Although he isn't currently involved in any active storyline, The Bloodline remains a fixture of weekly TV. Ahead of The Tribal Chief's return, Sami Zayn was told to get a major appearance change.

This week on SmackDown, it was another successful night in the office for The Bloodline. The Usos retained the Undisputed Tag Team Titles in a fantastic match against Sheamus and Butch of The Brawling Brutes.

Later on, the four Bloodline members were seen backstage, with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa heading out. Jey Uso, who was with Sami Zayn, told him to get a trim and haircut ahead of Roman Reigns' return to SmackDown next week.

Not only this, but he mentioned that next week would be a "big night" for Sami Zayn:

What will happen to Sami Zayn when Roman Reigns returns next week? The ending of Survivor Series: WarGames clearly indicated Sami Zayn being fully accepted into The Bloodline - especially given the important role he played during the match.

Zayn has been sporting long hair for a while now, so it will be interesting to see what he does for his appearance change.

Are you excited about Zayn's new look? Sound off in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes