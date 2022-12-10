The Usos defeat former WWE Champion and top SmackDown star to retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles

The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sheamus and Butch of The Brawling Brutes on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Celtic Warrior was originally supposed to team up with Drew McIntyre, but the latter was medically disqualified from competing in the match. The champions also defended their titles on RAW this past Monday night against Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match was the opening bout of SmackDown this week. Sheamus and Jimmy Uso started things off, with Ridge Holland, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn at ringside.

The Celtic Warrior was dominant at the start, but after tagging in Butch, The Usos took control of the match and wore out The Bruiserweight. He nearly made the hot tag at one point, but Sheamus was taken out on the apron.

After the former WWE Champion finally tagged in, he hit several splashes in the corner and a bodyslam. He and Butch did over a dozen Beats of the Bodhran to The Bloodline members.

Later on, Sami Zayn tried to interfere in the match, but Ridge Holland stopped him. In the ring, Sheamus blasted Jey with a running knee. Ridge and Solo then started brawling, and The Street Champion hit the former with a Spinning Solo near the timekeeper's area.

In the end, The Usos hit Butch with the 1D to win the match via pinfall and retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

