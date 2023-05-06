"It was quite the…climax," "What an embarrassment" - Twitterverse split over AEW star's NSFW segment

While AEW is generally known to have a more lenient policy regarding blood and verbal slangs, a particular segment has seemingly pushed the boundaries enough to get a split reaction from fans.

In contrast to WWE, several All Elite matches feature bleeding and NSFW words on live programming. Jon Moxley is especially renowned for spilling blood in every other match. While Rhea Ripley's signature pinning style got fans talking about the risqué tone, there haven't been many allusions to NSFW content in Tony Khan's promotion.

Isiah Kassidy has been trying to change things with Matt Hardy over the last few weeks. His signature style has seemingly taken the shape of a suggestive moan. In the recent 'Firm Deletion' match on Rampage, he had a rather NSFW set of lines with Matt Hardy.

This led to several comments on social media from fans, who were divided in their opinions. While some seemed amused by the antics, others felt that the segment was too childish.

The Firm was 'deleted' this week on AEW Rampage

The feud between the Firm and Matt Hardy's group has seemingly ended after the events of Rampage this week.

The Broken One has had a history with the Firm, even being in alliance with them in the past. However, the tenuous relationship ended after the Firm attacked Matt and Kassidy last month, which prompted Hook and Jeff Hardy to make the save. This led to an eight-man match being scheduled.

On this week's Rampage main event, the two groups collided after the Firm pulled up to the Hardy compound. In retaliation, Matt and his allies attacked them with fireworks, which then transitioned into a full-scale brawl.

Near the end of the match, Big Bill, alongside the rest of the Firm, seemed to have the upper hand. They intended to set the babyfaces on fire, but Isiah Kassidy took everyone out by diving from the top of a warehouse. Along with Moriarty and Hook, Kassidy and Bill engaged in combat. Ethan Page was surrounded by Matt, Jeff, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy, who outnumbered him.

In the closing moments, a Twist of Fate and a Swanton bomb from the Hardys effectively ended things, with Ethan Page being pinned. As of now, it remains to be seen whether this marks the end of the Firm in AEW.

Did you like the way the match involving the Firm ended on AEW Rampage? Sound off in the comments section below!

